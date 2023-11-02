Ether has the most attractive growth outlook at the moment, according to fund manager survey

Published 1 minute ago

According to a survey conducted by CoinShares, fund managers consider Ether to be the digital asset with the most attractive growth outlook at the moment.

Digital asset fund managers participating in this week’s CoinShares survey were asked which digital assets they believe have the most attractive outlook. About 45% of respondents in the survey said ether. In comparison, approximately 39% of survey participants said Bitcoin has the most growth potential, while a small but significant 6% of fund managers participating supported Solana.

“Ethereum is viewed as the digital asset with the most attractive growth outlook,” CoinShares analysts said in a Monday survey report. “This is reflected in the recent large validator entry queue, which has indicated high demand for its yield.” “

However, the report notes that this sentiment was not reflected in CoinShares’s most recent fund flows report, which found that “Ether was the most disliked altcoin.” Ether-based funds have seen net outflows of more than $10 million in the past month and $125 million so far, according to CoinShares.

bitcoin outlook

The report states that Bitcoin remains unchanged in terms of their outlook among survey respondents. Bitcoin and Ether remain the two largest holdings in fund manager portfolios, the report said.

“Despite the overall decline in digital assets, there has been a modest increase in allocations to Bitcoin,” the report said.

Source: www.theblock.co