By Shayan

Ethereum’s recent market activity has created a sense of uncertainty, with the price consolidating in a narrow range and lacking clear direction. The situation becomes critical if the price manages to surpass the 200-day moving average, indicating the possibility of a significant upside move.

Examining the daily chart, Ethereum faced a substantial resistance zone at the 200-day moving average at $1.8K. This initiated a sideways consolidation phase with minor volatility. This range holds immense importance due to its psychological importance and current supply dynamics.

Ethereum’s lack of decisive momentum in either direction creates anticipation, with a breakout or rejection likely to determine its mid-term trajectory. A successful breakout above this level could trigger a strong uptrend, targeting strong resistance at $2K, while rejection could result in a short-term decline towards the 100-day moving average located at $1.7K.



The 4-hour chart shows increased volatility and a continued increase in demand, which is evident from Ethereum’s recent price action. However, when attempting to break the critical resistance zone of $1.8K, the price encountered increased supply, resulting in a period of sideways fluctuations.

Furthermore, Ethereum appears to be confined within a decisive range, surrounded by a stable support zone at $1.7K and significant resistance at $1.8K.

A breakout from this range is necessary to find out the upcoming direction of Ethereum. Given the current market scenario, a prolonged consolidation correction phase is more likely in the short term. This suggests that the market may continue its sideways movement before definitively determining its next action.



By Shayan

Ethereum’s price has recently experienced a notable surge after a period of consolidation, which has attracted the attention of investors and traders, especially those active in the speculative perpetual futures market.

Additionally, the Open Interest metric, which indicates the number of active futures positions, has seen a rise and has reached its previous high. This suggests the potential for increased market volatility as both long and short positions have a greater risk of liquidation.

This situation reflects the possibility of a continued upward trend in the medium term, given that the futures market has not yet reached an overheated state. However, it is important to note that the market may still experience retracements, and a potential uptrend may be accompanied by increased volatility, leading to sudden and substantial price fluctuations.

