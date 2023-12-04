Ethereum price has been breaking several resistance levels recently. It is currently rising vertically, and market participants are optimistic that a new bull market has begun.

technical analysis

by TradingRage

daily chart

The daily chart shows that the market structure has once again turned bullish as the price broke above the 200-day moving average around the $1,800 level and a large bullish flag pattern. The $2,000 and $2,150 resistance levels have been broken, and the market is currently targeting the next resistance zone at the $2,500 price mark.

Still, the Relative Strength Index is entering overbought territory, and a short-term pullback or consolidation may be around the corner.

4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart displays more details about recent Ethereum price action. ETH is forming a rising wedge pattern around the $2,000 mark, but has easily crossed its higher range. As a result, the market has witnessed an aggressive bullish move and is currently trading above $2,200.

Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index is showing a clear overbought signal and the last few 4-hour candles are demonstrating weakness in bullish momentum, with a pullback towards the $2,150 support level expected in the coming weeks.

sentiment analysis

by TradingRage

funding rates

The price of Ethereum has risen rapidly in the past few weeks and has crossed the $2,000 level. In the current situation, analysis of futures market metrics can provide beneficial insights for investors.

This chart shows funding rates, one of the most useful metrics for evaluating futures market sentiment. Positive funding values ​​indicate that longs are more aggressive. Conversely, negative values ​​are associated with greater dominance of short sellers.

As shown in the chart, funding rates are printing extremely positive values ​​with the recent surge in prices. These prices are the same levels previously seen during the all-time high of $69K. Therefore, investors should remain cautious as there is a high possibility of a pullback or reversal in the short term.

