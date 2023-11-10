technical analysis

By TradingRage

Ethereum price is finally trading above $2,000 again. Investors are more optimistic than ever, hoping that a new bull market has begun and that the price of ETH is destined for a new ATH in the coming months. Still, it is wise to remain cautious after significant price fluctuations.

daily chart

On the daily timeframe, the price rose significantly yesterday after being supported by the 200-day moving average around the $1,800 mark. The market has broken out of a large descending channel, indicating that a new bullish wave is on the horizon. However, the chances of a short-term consolidation or correction are very high at this time.

The price has reached the $2,200 resistance, and the Relative Strength Index is also showing a clear overbought signal.

As a result, a drop to the $2,000 level is highly likely, as well as a deeper decline towards the higher trendline of the broken channel.

4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows a classic bullish continuation pattern. The price bounced off the $1,550 level for the first time in October.

Then, the market went through a few weeks of accumulation phase, consolidating below the $2,000 level and forming a clear price range. Ultimately, yesterday’s price rally was a direct result of the long accumulation phase over the past few weeks, and the price is currently testing the $2,150 resistance area.

Meanwhile, similar to the daily time frame, the Relative Strength Index signals overbought conditions in momentum. Therefore, a decline towards the mid-line of the accumulation range at the $2,000 level or even the $1,850 mark can be expected in the short term before further upside.

sentiment analysis

funding rates

Ethereum price surged by more than 10% yesterday, breaking the key $2,000 level. However, the derivatives market is displaying a worrying signal that market participants should consider carefully before taking any action.

This chart represents the funding rates for Ethereum, one of the key metrics for evaluating futures market sentiment. Positive values ​​indicate optimism, and negative values ​​indicate pessimism among futures traders.

Although positive funding rates are essential for any bullish trend, there is no such thing as “too high” for this metric. Following yesterday’s price surge, funding rates have increased significantly, reaching levels seen during the final phase of the 2021 bull run. Therefore, a potentially long liquidation phase could result in a correction or even a complete reversal.

