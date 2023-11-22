technical analysis

Ethereum’s recent strong surge faced resistance when it reached a key price zone, including the $2K range and the upper boundary of an ascending wedge.

This resulted in a phase of consolidation correction, moving back towards the 100 and 200-day moving averages (MA).

A comprehensive analysis of the daily chart highlights a notable presence of supply in the crucial $2K area, which coincides with the upper boundary of the multi-month wedge.

Selling pressure at this critical resistance zone interrupted significant upward momentum, initiating a phase of consolidation correction within the market.

Considering the importance of the $2K resistance and the upper boundary of the associated wedge pattern, there is a high probability of a temporary extension of the ongoing retracement, followed by consolidation around the broken moving average.

If the price returns to these moving averages, it could prompt buyers to re-enter the market with the aim of challenging the substantial $2K level once again.



On the 4-hour chart, it is clear that Ethereum’s strong uptrend momentum diminished when it encountered significant resistance at $2K. This area represents a significant psychological barrier, creating obstacles for buyers aiming to push the price higher due to the notable supply presence, indicating increased selling pressure in this key area.

After rejection near the $2K resistance zone, the price entered a consolidation correction phase, forming a bullish flag pattern. This well-known technical pattern indicates a possible continuation of the initial uptrend, depending on a successful breach of its upper boundary.

Given the current market dynamics, an extended consolidation correction phase is quite likely in the near term, targeting the support range between the 0.5 and 61.8 levels of the Fibonacci retracement ($1,839 – $1,769).

However, in the event of a sudden breakout above the upper boundary of the flag, the market could see a substantial surge, with the aim of recapturing the decisive $2K resistance zone.



In view of Ethereum’s recent price rise, market participants have taken an optimistic outlook for the medium-term future. This positive sentiment has triggered substantial buying activity in both the spot and futures markets.

The accompanying chart shows funding rates, an important metric for gauging sentiment in the futures market. Positive values ​​indicate bullish sentiment, while negative values ​​are associated with bearish sentiment. In particular, funding rates have demonstrated consistently high values ​​in recent weeks. However, Ethereum price has witnessed a notable decline along with a retracement. This change suggests a temporary pause in the futures market, ripe for a potential new and impulsive move.

Despite this, investors should remain cautious, given that the recent price decline could signal the beginning of a more widespread bearish phase, potentially leading to the liquidation of a large number of long positions.

