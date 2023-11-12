ETH price surges amid surge in network activity from Ethereum ETF filing By Investing.com

investment.com , Editor Venkatesh Jartarkar

The cryptocurrency market saw a significant rise in Ethereum’s native token, ETH, surpassing the $2,000 mark, following the filing of an Ethereum exchange traded fund (ETF) by investment giant BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The rally on Thursday sparked talk about the potential start of altcoin season, as traders and investors rallied around the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The surge in ETH’s price coincides with a significant increase in Ethereum’s network activity. On Friday, Eric Smith of 401 Financial highlighted that Ethereum’s daily revenue reached a notable high of $10 million for the first time since July. This milestone was indicative of increased network usage and was accompanied by an increase in the average gas price not seen in more than a month.

However, the week ended with a twist as early Ethereum advisor Steven Nerayoff made serious allegations against Ethereum co-founders Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin. On Saturday, Nerayoff accused them of fraudulent activities during Ethereum’s early years and criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged corruption in transactions with Ethereum.

Nerayoff compared these alleged early misdeeds to the FTX scandal and announced his intention to release a recorded conversation with Buterin as a free NFT and the transcript. This recording is said to contain evidence that challenges Ethereum’s story of its decentralization at its inception – a key factor in the SEC’s decision not to classify ETH as a security.

The allegations have raised investor concerns and raised questions about the SEC’s treatment of various cryptocurrencies. The XRP community, in particular, has taken notice of these discrepancies. While specific details or laws that were broken have not been shared by Nerayoff, he suggests that his conversation with Buterin included evidence that undermines confidence in Ethereum’s fundamentals.

Despite the seriousness of these claims and their potential implications for legal action against Ethereum’s founders, Nerayoff deferred to the SEC and the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding any criminal charges. As the crypto community anticipates the release of Nerayoff’s recording, it remains to be seen how these allegations will impact Ethereum’s market performance and investor sentiment going forward.

