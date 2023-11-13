technical analysis

Ethereum’s recent market activity highlights a dominant presence of buyers, leading the price towards a strong uptrend and reaching the decisive resistance level of $2K. However, a temporary consolidation phase is likely around this key resistance in the coming days.

Analyzing the daily charts, it is clear that a successful breakout above the 100-day and 200-day moving averages at around $1,700 fueled significant bullish momentum, resulting in a notable uptrend. The intense buying pressure caused the price to reach the critical resistance zone of $2K, marked by its psychological significance and prevalent supply.

Despite this upward move, Ethereum has formed a long-term rising wedge pattern, with the price on the verge of breaking above its upper trend line.

If buyers successfully push the price above the $2K resistance as well as the upper boundary of the wedge, a medium-term uptrend could be imminent. However, given the current supply around this key resistance, a temporary rejection followed by consolidation towards the broken moving average appears more likely.



On the 4-hour chart, the breakout above the upper boundary of the descending wedge prompted buyers to drive the price towards the substantial resistance at $2K. This bullish trend was characterized by increased bullish momentum, reflecting buyers’ control over the market.

Nevertheless, the $2K price area poses a significant resistance, where buyers may face challenges pushing the price higher. Additionally, a noticeable bearish divergence between price and the RSI indicator suggests that the current buying pressure may not be sufficient, potentially leading to a minor rejection followed by a minor correction. As a result, market volatility may increase until bullish momentum is restored to retest this critical resistance.

Given the current market scenario, there is a high probability of an extended consolidation correction phase in the near term. This implies that the market may continue its lateral movement before definitively determining its next action.



Ethereum has demonstrated a strong upward momentum, experiencing a significant rally in recent weeks and approaching the important level of $2,000. To assess the sustainability of this surge, it is important to examine sentiment in the futures market, which provides valuable insight into market dynamics.

The chart shows funding rates, an important metric that provides a glimpse of trader sentiment in the perpetual futures market with values ​​proportional to the number of contracts.

Recently, this metric has surged significantly as Ethereum’s price surged, reaching its highest level since November 2021. This significant increase reflects the optimism prevailing in the market, with most traders speculating on further price increases.

However, this intense optimism creates a potential risk. Excessive bullish sentiment, as reflected in higher funding rates, could cause a contraction in the price, triggering a cascade of liquidations and the possibility of a long-squeeze event. Such an event could result in a sudden rejection of Ethereum, causing traders to become alert as they hastily exit their long positions.

