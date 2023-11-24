According to some fund managers, the risk level is increasing and volatility is going to increase in the stock market. In recent weeks, two defensive investment trusts – Capital Gearing and Ruffer Investment Co., both darlings of private investors – have warned about a long list of risks. These include impending hyperinflation, a looming recession, a lack of liquidity, and the inevitable “geopolitical risks.”

I don’t know whether these experienced and respected managers are right, but one measure of stock market volatility – the Vicks index, which tracks US benchmark volatility – is well below its long-term average. Then again, volatility has a bad habit of inflaming and fooling those who say market turmoil is nothing to worry about.

A cynic might suggest that fund managers warn of impending doom because they love these markets so much. They can demonstrate their active manager skills – that is, better stock selection and asset allocation.

Frankly, if you can protect investors from bad market corrections in the 10 to 20 percent range, you can almost write your own check in terms of fees. This, in turn, promotes the myth that active managers are better at controlling risk in more turbulent markets, while passive funds expose their investors to market declines.

This is a “myth” because there is no solid evidence that active managers are better at dealing with more turbulent markets. Fails to beat the benchmark most of the time. This is true even during more turbulent markets.

Investors naturally gravitate toward more defensive ideas and strategies during times of increased market anxiety. The good news is that in passive funds – and especially in the world of ETFs – useful product ideas are emerging.

Let’s start with the idea of ​​investing in equities, but with a tilt toward dividend-rich stocks – an “equity income” strategy. Studies over several decades show that the contribution of dividends to total returns, as well as their subsequent reinvestment, makes a big difference.

It is also true that dividends are less prone to volatility than other forms of returns. However, a recent paper from ETF firm Wisdom Tree looked at the decade-by-decade contribution of dividends to the total returns of companies in the US S&P 500. He believes that in the long run these payments contributed about 30 percent of the 10.4 percent. Percentage annual total return from the index.

Naturally, they have a successful product in this area – WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF (ticker GGRG). It focuses on high-yielding dividend stocks, where increased profits are likely to drive dividend growth.

I recently tested this ETF against several of its more expensive, actively managed competitors and found that, overall, it outperformed them. Equity income ETFs now have real competition, particularly from another firm with roots in the US: a rival product called the VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF (ticker TDIV).

This type of ETF is much less focused on U.S. equities than more mainstream global equity indices—with an exposure of less than 30 percent. For ordinary mainstream products, this figure is more than 60 percent.

Valuation of the underlying stocks is also much less challenging, with the average price-to-earnings ratio being less than 10 and the price-to-book ratio being close to one. The current dividend yield is running at over 4.5 percent.

Another strategy worth investigating is the “covered call ETF.” In the US they are extremely popular among private investors, with over $30 billion invested in more than a dozen funds, including a very successful ETF from JPMorgan.

In simple terms, these funds invest in stocks from a mainstream index like the S&P 500 and then provide an additional fixed call option “premium” income. That is, stock holdings are used to generate call-option premiums. The premium received from selling a call option provides additional income to the investor and can either be paid out directly as income or partially reinvested.

The idea here is that you give up some potential gains from equity for option income. This means that you will lose in a rapidly moving market. You will also see losses during market downturns, although probably at lower levels than classic benchmark indexes. The good thing is that all the income from call-option writing helps reduce returns and volatility.

Covered call funds are nothing new in the UK fund market. A version was introduced by Schroders through its Income Maximizer range, which includes a very popular UK fund as well as US and Asian variants.

ETF issuers in Europe have embraced this idea, notably another US-based firm, Global X. It recently launched a fund that tracks the S&P 500 – Global QYLD LN).

In both cases, the fund caps monthly distributions at half of the premium received or 1 percent of the fund’s net asset value, plus reinvests any excess premium. It seems that the underlying option yield (and any dividends from companies) is running around 12 percent per year, although in more volatile markets it can approach 20 percent.

These are actually stock market-listed structured products and it is worth noting that in the UK traditional structured products – commonly called kick-out plans – have become very popular, and have been delivering impressive returns over the past decade .

I’ll end my quick discussion through defensive ETFs with a mention of two bond ideas. I am convinced that we have now reached the peak of interest rates. To me, this means that long-term government bonds are becoming increasingly interesting.

You can buy individual UK government bonds – gilts – but US Treasury bonds are more difficult to buy. That’s where the iShares ETF comes in – USD Treasury Bond 20+Year UCITS ETF GBP Hedged (IDTG). It is a tracker fund that is hedged against the dollar. In other words it is a way to buy that long end of the US Treasury bond curve in an ETF format.

It has indeed been a terrible investment in recent years, but its time has come, as US investors have become more confident about the possibility of US interest rates falling in the future. I think there is real potential for capital appreciation if long bond yields decline. Meanwhile, the weighted average yield to maturity is around 4.7 percent per annum.

Source: www.ft.com