ETFs close in on highest number of closes so far this year as buzzword concepts collapse

Exchange-traded funds are seeing the second-highest number of fund closures this year and are closing at an all-time record.

The number of ETF issuers liquidating or delisting products has reached 234 so far, just 17 fewer than the record 251 closures three years ago, Bloomberg reports.

Many of the funds that were shuttered were fueled by the hype previously seen during the market frenzy, according to Bloomberg’s tally, with seven of them focused on cryptocurrencies and digital-assets, while at least two were metaverse ETFs. Were.

Another reason for the increase in the number of delisted ETFs is the increase in ESG-related fund closures. There have been $7.7 billion in outflows from those ETFs, leading to the closure of 14 ESG funds this year.

Following a surge in day trading in 2021, as everyday investors flocked to the stock market, ETF launches surged nearly 50% in a year to 370. The ETF industry is now worth a staggering $7.7 trillion.

But that day trading boom has waned, and that’s hurting the oversaturated ETF market. There are now a total of 3,300 US funds for investors to choose from, with over a thousand funds launched in the last three years alone.

But the ETF bubble has not completely burst.

Despite the closure, 450 products have been launched so far in 2023, up from 378 last year. This includes the launch of the HRTS fund last month – tracking obesity drug development following the Ozempic craze – and a zero-day option ETF.

Active ETFs, where the underlying assets are managed by the issuer, comprised 80% of ETFs launched last year. They have grabbed a record share of 25% of the $500 billion that has flowed into US ETFs over the past 12 months.

