(1:00) – Why did stocks make a surprising surge in 2023?

(4:30) – Will the Federal Reserve make a soft landing in 2024?

(8:20) – Can the stock market rally continue into the new year?

(12:00) – What key themes should investors use to position their portfolios?

(17:00) – Is now a good time to increase your exposure to dividend stocks?

(20:45) – Building strong fixed income for your 2024 portfolio

(25:40) – Exploring industries poised to grow from macroeconomic trends

(30:30) – Episode Roundup: QUS, SDY, VIG, XNTK, XHB, ITB, XAR, ITA

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I talk to Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research at State Street Global Advisors. We discuss the market outlook and investment strategies for 2024.

Stocks and bonds have risen recently as investors become increasingly confident that the Fed will cut interest rates sooner and faster than expected. Could the Fed be making a soft landing, or is the market getting ahead of itself?

The rise of US large-cap growth stocks in 2023 was mainly driven by multiple expansions, and with an earnings bounce expected in 2024, these stocks may continue to perform well. Additionally, momentum driven by AI-related factors may persist, providing growth prospects in 2024.

Investors should prefer high-quality companies with strong pricing power, stable earnings and healthy balance sheets, as market volatility is likely to increase amid reduced fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (XNTK – Free Report) equally weights 35 leading technology companies and therefore avoids too much concentration in the “Magnificent Seven” stocks that have already risen significantly.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS – Free Report) follows a multi-factor strategy that blends quality, value, and minimal volatility. Apple (AAPL – Free Report), Microsoft (MSFT – Free Report), NVIDIA (NVDA – Free Report) and Meta Platform (META – Free Report) are among its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY – Free Report) selects companies that have increased their dividends for at least 20 consecutive years.

With the possibility of a recession looming and mortgage rates falling, housing and home retail stocks could see momentum next year, driven by a resilient consumer. Additionally, homebuilders are currently trading at a much larger discount to the S&P 500 index than usual.

Defense stocks could benefit from strong bipartisan support in Washington and rising geopolitical risks. However, with the emerging threat of AI and increase in cyber warfare, defense spending may expand to advanced technologies.

Take a look at the SPDR® S&P® Homebuilders ETF (XHB – Free Report) and the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR – Free Report).

Listen to the podcast to learn more about these ETFs.

Source: www.zacks.com