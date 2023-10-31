ET SooniCorns Summit 2023: Delhi-NCR edition is set to showcase India's future unicorns on a dedicated SooniCorns spotlight track.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Indian startups, the emergence of Soonicorns – which are on the verge of achieving unicorn status – symbolizes the immense potential within the ecosystem. Reflecting the ethos of this emerging region led by SooniCorn, the upcoming Delhi-NCR edition of the ET SooniCorn Summit 2023 is themed ‘Resilience’. Reset. ‘Results’ is set to serve as an important platform, highlighting emerging trends, innovations and challenges and setting the agenda for actionable goals.

The summit, to be held on November 3, 2023, will bring together key industry leaders to share insights into nurturing the next generation of unicorn founders. This is in line with India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, with technology and innovation positioned as decisive elements of the growth story. In sync with this, ET Soonicorns Summit 2023 is set to present the Soonicorns Spotlight Track, a dedicated track that will highlight the future paths of India’s emerging soonicorns—startups that are looking to achieve the coveted valuation of $1 billion or more. Are on the verge of.

‘Sunicorns Spotlight’ will unveil extraordinary Soonicorns from across sectors, offering an insider’s perspective on their unique journeys, as well as spark conversations with some of the dynamic visionaries driving these startups forward. Through comprehensive case studies, engaging dialogues and informative reports, this unicorn-focused session will delve into the critical roles that Delhi-NCR is playing in shaping India’s trajectory towards the next decade of future unicorn tech-led growth. Ready to perform in shaping.

From future-ready cleantech and electric vehicle (EV) startups to groundbreaking fintech ventures, this multi-session track highlights leaders from leading companies like Adverb, Omnipresent Robot Tech, Zunpulse, Magenta Mobility, Neuron Energy, StashFin, BlueSmart and Ai. Will do. finance. While these pioneers and their ventures symbolize the immense potential of India’s entrepreneurial landscape, this platform will delve deeper into their journeys, innovations, learnings and map the transformative power within their respective industries.

Main sessions of the Soonicorns Spotlight Track:

How innovative and disruptive technology is shaping the future of logistics and supply chain

In the session titled ‘Shaping the Future of Logistics and Supply Chain’, Satish Shukla, Co-Founder, Adverb will talk about how Adverb is at the forefront of transforming the logistics and supply chain industry. Shukla will share insights about Adverb’s innovative solutions and disruptive technologies, and the critical role these technologies are playing in optimizing logistics and supply chain operations. As Soonicorn’s pioneering solution in the field of human-robot collaboration, Adverb’s success story will serve as inspiration for the larger startup ecosystem.

The session will also highlight the challenges that companies have faced and the opportunities they have seized to increase efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the logistics sector. Shukla will also talk about the strategic vision that drives Adverb and discuss the broader implications for the logistics and supply chain industry in India and beyond.

Decoding Chandrayaan rover navigation technology and how it can help solve challenges in the aerospace sector

Akash Sinha, Professor of Practice at Shiv Nadar University and Founder and CEO of Omnipresent Robot Tech, will present his talk on the cutting-edge technology used in rover navigation and the implications of such technology for tackling space and aerospace challenges. An industry leader in robotics and space technology, Sinha in the session titled ‘Development of technology for Chandrayaan rover navigation and how it can help solve major challenges in space and aerospace’ introduced the attendees to the applications in Chandrayaan rover navigation. Will provide important insights into the technology developments being made. ‘Workspace’.

Tapping into the intersectional nuances of space exploration, Sinha will also highlight some of the innovative solutions that omnipresent robot tech is pioneering in space technology, and how these advancements can be applied to address critical challenges in the space and aerospace domain. Could. For all those space-tech enthusiasts and space-tech startup stakeholders, this session promises to be a treasure trove of knowledge and information, providing a blueprint for the future of space exploration.

The role of technology and data in empowering green mobility and accelerating EV adoption

Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta Mobility, will highlight the critical role of technology and data in driving the electric-vehicle (EV)-led sustainable mobility revolution during his presentation on ‘Technology and Data Play in Electric Vehicles’. , Sharing insights into how Magenta Mobility is using cutting-edge technology and data analytics to transform the way we imagine and use electric vehicles, Lewis gives an overview of those innovative solutions and strategies. Will present snapshots that Magenta Mobility uses to increase accessibility, efficiency, and sustainability. This session on EVs promises to explore the dynamic landscape of EVs and map their future trajectory in the global automotive industry.

How FinHaat is reimagining financial services for emerging India

Vinod Kumar Singh, CEO and Founder, FinHaat, will conduct a presentation titled ‘FinHaat – Reimagining Financial Services for Emerging India’, where he will discuss adopting an innovative approach to providing financial services in line with the emerging Indian scenario . Singh will provide comprehensive insight on how FinHaat is reshaping the financial sector to meet the unique needs and aspirations of India’s growing population.

This session will offer a detailed exploration of FinHaat’s disruptive solutions that aim to bridge the gap in access to financial services and empower underserved communities. Singh will share the company’s journey, challenges and ground-breaking innovations driving financial inclusion.

Changes in micro enterprise credit in India

The session titled ‘Transforming Micro Enterprise Lending in India’, featuring Sanjay Sharma, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AI Finance, promises an insightful exploration of the microfinance sector in India. Sharma is expected to explore the potential of micro enterprise lending to promote empowerment, financial development and resilience of underprivileged sectors of the Indian economy. Attendees can also expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of how AI finance leverages cutting-edge technology and data analytics to meet the unique needs of micro enterprises. This session will highlight the challenges and opportunities in microfinance and how AI Finance has pioneered solutions that empower small businesses.

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com