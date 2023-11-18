TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s ruling Reform Party re-elected Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as its chairman on Saturday and the Baltic nation’s leader amid widespread calls from the opposition and voters for her to resign over a scandal involving her husband’s business dealings. As confirmed his stay. Russia.

Kallas was the only candidate for the party leadership position as centre-right Reform held a general meeting in the capital, Tallinn. Of the 931 delegates who took part in the voting, two-thirds supported him and one-third abstained.

The 46-year-old lawyer has been the leader of the Reform Party, Estonia’s largest political group, since April 2018. She became the country’s first female Prime Minister in January 2021.

Earlier this week, Kallas publicly indicated his interest in becoming NATO’s next secretary general at a foreign policy conference in Washington. The current head of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, will step down in October 2024 after 10 years in office.

Kallas, the daughter of former Estonian Prime Minister Siem Kallas, has been one of Ukraine’s most vocal European supporters and a sharp critic of Russia within the EU and NATO. Estonia, a country of 1.3 million people, is a member of both the European Union and NATO.

Under his leadership, the Reform Party won a landslide victory in Estonia’s March general election. Russia’s war in Ukraine emerged as a major topic in the election campaign, which political observers saw as significantly helping him win a new term as Prime Minister.

However, her domestic popularity – and political credibility – fell in August when Estonian media reported that her husband remained a shareholder in a transportation company that continued to operate in Russia following its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Kallas had previously called on Estonian companies to close their operations in Russia.

During the parliamentary committee hearing, she denied knowing details of her husband’s business activities in Russia. Despite President Alar Karis’s insistence, he has refused to resign. More than two-thirds of Estonians surveyed in recent opinion polls said they think Kallas should step down.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com