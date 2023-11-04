HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia will allow Taiwan to open a non-diplomatic representative office of Taipei in the Baltic country to boost economic and cultural ties with the self-ruled island, but with a “one China” policy in political relations. Have promised to stay.

The government of EU and NATO member Estonia revised its approach toward Taiwan at a cabinet meeting on Nov. 2 to discuss the country’s China policy, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkana told local media outlets on Friday.

China claims territory on Taiwan, an island about 160 kilometers (100 mi) off its east coast. Beijing views Taiwan as a rebellious province that can be brought under its control by force if necessary.

“Like many other EU countries, Estonia is ready to accept the establishment of a non-diplomatic economic or cultural representation of Taipei to promote related relations,” Tsahkana said in a statement first read by the Estonian Foreign Ministry in November. Said in a published comment. 2. He did not provide any details about when such an office would be established in Estonia.

Under the “One China” principle, Beijing believes that there is only one sovereign state in the name of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Nevertheless, some countries, such as the United States, maintain informal relations with Taiwan or allow its economic or cultural representative office on its territory under the name of Taipei.

“Estonia does not recognize Taiwan as a country. As part of the One China policy, we will not develop political relations with Taiwan,” Tsahkana said. “At the same time, we consider it important to revive relations with Taiwan in the economy, education, culture, communication between civil society organizations and other such areas,” he said.

He said Estonia, which has a population of 1.3 million, wants to align its current China policy with that of the 27-member EU, which, like the Baltic nation, views Beijing as “a partner, a competitor and a rival.” . ,

“(Estonia’s) China policy should take all these aspects into account,” he said.

Tsahkana’s comments come days before Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is scheduled to visit Estonia. Wu will deliver a speech on Taiwan’s foreign policy and participate in a discussion panel at a local think tank in the capital, Tallinn, on November 8.

Wu is not arriving in Tallinn at the invitation of the Estonian government and will not officially meet cabinet members during his visit, with Tsahkna insisting that “we see nothing wrong with Mr. Wu’s visit to Estonia.”

In 2021, Estonia’s Baltic neighbor Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open an unofficial diplomatic representative office – a de facto embassy – in its capital Vilnius, despite strong opposition from Beijing. The move prompted Beijing to launch an unprecedented economic coercion campaign against EU and NATO member Lithuania.

