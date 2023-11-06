What do you know about Estonian food? For most people, the answer is not very much.

Estonian cuisine, long neglected, is enjoying a renaissance thanks to the courage and creativity of young chefs and restaurateurs.

Blending tradition and innovation, these culinary talents are showcasing local specialties and redefining the Estonian dining experience.

In this episode of Discover Estonia, we’ll introduce you to this unique dish full of surprises!

A complex culinary identity

Estonian cuisine, steeped in a complex history, reflects the many influences that have left their mark on the country. Fresh, local produce, such as fish, meat and garden vegetables, forms the basis of this cuisine.

However, the German imprint and Soviet legacy can also be felt as a result of different periods in Estonian history. According to Estonian food writer Kadri Kroon, Estonian cuisine is constantly evolving and creating something unique to the country.

Tallin: a culinary destination not to be missed

The Estonian capital, Tallin, is home to a new wave of restaurateurs who are experimenting with and revamping local specialties. In 2022, the country joined the prestigious Michelin Guide, highlighting the excellence of its gastronomic scene.

One of the stand-out restaurants is Lee Restoran, located in Tallin’s Old Town, which offers a fresh take on the traditional Estonian experience. Kristjan Pieske, one of the owners, explains that the restaurant’s name is derived from the Estonian word “li”, which used to refer to a fireplace where people gathered to share their food and their happiness.

Estonian cuisine meets international cuisine

With the help of Canadian chef Hiro Takeda, Le Restoran adds an international touch to its dishes by using local Estonian ingredients. Hiro Takeda, an avid traveller, uses his experience and exploration of Estonia to create surprising and innovative combinations.

The chef’s latest creations include seasonal asparagus tart, sashimi made from local trout and a creative interpretation of the classic Estonian snack called ‘kohuke’. The cuisine of Le Restoran reflects the constant change and development of the Estonian culinary sector.

Exploring Culinary Roots

To understand the essence of his passion for Estonian cuisine, Kristjan Peske takes us to his picturesque village of Viik-Lahtru, about a hundred kilometers from Tallinn. It is here that his parents run a small hut, surrounded by forests and nature.

Kristjan’s family, like many others under Soviet occupation, grew their own food. Even today they cook their own food. Today, they grow tomatoes and fresh herbs in their greenhouse.

Beyond its incredible nature and unique culture, it is the warm welcome of the Estonian people that makes this destination truly unforgettable.

Estonia, with its delicious cuisine and emerging culinary talents, is worth seeing and savouring. Offering a culinary experience that is both familiar and novel, this Baltic country is sure to surprise and delight even the most demanding palates.

