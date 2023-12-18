NEWARK, Del., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market size for aerosol packaging solutions is projected to reach approx. US$7.5 billion in 2024, In 2023, the market was assessed US$7.2 billion, It is estimated to display CAGR of 5.00% Over the forecast period, with the estimated market size US$12.3 billion by 2034,

Following the pandemic, there is an increasing emphasis on self-care and cosmetic products among the general population across the world. These products require convenient, on-the-go solutions to effectively store and deliver appropriate amounts of content. Aerosol packaging offers easy and convenient application, making it the preferred choice for consumers in a variety of sectors from personal care to household products.

Apart from cosmeceuticals, aerosol packaging is used in a wide range of industries such as pharmaceutical, electronics and household. The pharmaceutical industry uses aerosol packaging solutions to containerize products such as nasal sprays, sanitizers, ointment sprays, etc. The demand for aerosol packaging is also attributed to its growing importance in the electronics industry, where it is used in aerosolized electronic cleaning products and contact cleaners. ,

Find out more about market size, request a sample report:

In countries like Thailand, Australia and Singapore, where the tourism industry contributes significantly to their respective economies, aerosol packaging solutions are used to formulate travel-friendly products. The demand for aerosol packaging is increasing in these countries as brands use these aerosol cans to effectively promote their products with interactive designs and graphics.

Key Findings from the Market Study

Bottles dominate the global aerosol packaging market with 45.30% share in 2024.

The personal care and cosmetics industry will account for 40.40% of the aerosol packaging market in 2024.

The aerosol packaging market in India is projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 7.70% until 2034.

The aerosol packaging market in China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% by 2034.

The aerosol packaging market in the United Kingdom has the potential to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% until 2034.

The South Korean aerosol packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% until 2034.

The aerosol packaging market in Thailand is projected to register a growth of 6.60% by 2034.

,There are still a lot of misconceptions and negative perceptions in the international market regarding the sustainability of aerosol packaging solutions. Major players in the market are investing billions of dollars in the research and development of eco-friendly packaging and disposal or aerosol cans to meet the demands of environmentally conscious consumers.“, believes Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant, Future Market Insights

Ready to learn about our approach? Explore our methodology:

competitive landscape:

Major companies in the aerosol packaging market include Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation. Collectively, these companies account for a large portion of the global market valuation.

The leading players have successfully created a loyal consumer base showing their strong hold in the market, which can be attributed to their brand reputation, product quality and effective marketing strategies.

Small brands face significant challenges in this competitive landscape, including low profit margins, limited financial resources and restricted market expertise, making it difficult to sustain and grow.

key players:

Berry Global, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

ball corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Apter Group Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Montebello Packaging Inc.

Excel Corporation

Graham Packaging Company

Allied Cans Ltd

euro asia packaging

Nampak Limited

arum metal

Tubex GmbH

Bharat Containers

recent developments:

Aptar Pharma, a division of AptarGroup, Inc., 2023 introduces APF Futurity, its first metal-free, multi-dose nasal spray pump designed for delivery of nasal saline and over-the-counter formulations Is.

Berry Global Group, Inc., a leading aerosol packaging company. has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions globally by 2050.

Novelis Inc. entered into a long-term supply agreement with Ball Corporation for aluminum beverage can sheet, in which Novelis supplied aluminum sheet to Ball Corporation’s North American can-manufacturing facilities.

Shop now to access comprehensive disaggregated information, identifying key trends, drivers and challenges:

Main divisions:

By product type:

cans

Bottles and Cylinders

jar

By content:

aluminum

tin plated steel

plastic

steel

By Cap Type:

actuator

trigger sprayer

fine mist sprayer

Other Dispensing Caps

By end user:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

aerated sweets Non-Dairy Whipping Cream edible oil salad dressings coffee enhancer milk flavor modifier Cocktail Foam Toppings Other (coconut whipped topping, etc.)

home care

Others (Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Principal Consultant, Packaging & Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying the key challenges the client faces and providing logical and actionable insights to equip clients with the power to make strategic decisions.

Ismail has been a key part of many transformational consulting efforts. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis and business transformation advisory. Ismail holds an MBA in Marketing and has a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics.

Check out the packaging trending report:

The global metal aerosol packaging market is estimated to accumulate a market value of US$ 7.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 12.6 billion by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% over the estimated period of 2023 to 2033.

According to the study, the plastic aerosol packaging market revenue is estimated to be US$3600 million in 2020. The overall plastic aerosol packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2031.

The revenue of the FMCG packaging market is likely to reach US$ 443.1 billion in 2023, while its value is estimated to cross US$ 778.7 billion by 2033.

The global beverage packaging market is expected to be worth US$164 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2%. The market is estimated to be valued at US$108.7 billion in 2023.

The global perfume pack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. The market value is projected to grow from US$2.3 billion in 2022 to US$3.6 billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR Certified, Stevie Award Recipient, and member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insight into the driving factors driving demand in the market. FMI stands as a leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting and events to the packaging, food & beverage, consumer, technology, healthcare, industrial and chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends in over 110 countries.

Contact:

Nandini Singh Savlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For sales enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn Twitter Blog | youtube

Source: www.globenewswire.com