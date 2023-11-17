WILMINGTON, DE, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a report published by Allied Market Research, global 5G base station market It is expected to generate revenue of $190.78 billion by 2030. The market revenue was $8.16 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size and projections. Winning strategies, drivers and opportunities, top investment areas, competitive insights and distinct market trends.

The global 5G base station market is attributed to the growing adoption of 5G IoT ecosystem and critical communication services, growing demand for high-speed data with low latency, and growth of interconnected devices. Furthermore, continued advancements in smart infrastructure solutions are anticipated to create extensive growth opportunities for the market. However, increasing government regulations related to network radiation hinder the market growth to some extent.

The global 5G base station market is assessed on the basis of type, network architecture, core network, operating frequency, end-user, and region. By type, the small cell segment generated the most revenue in 2020, contributing about two-thirds of the global 5G base station market. On the other hand, Macrocells segment will exhibit a staggering CAGR of 40.2% during the analysis time frame.

By network architecture, the 5G non-standalone segment recorded the highest revenue in 2020, contributing more than half of the global market. In contrast, the 5G standalone segment is projected to exhibit a staggering CAGR of 39.8% during the analysis period from 2021 to 2030.

By region, the Asia-Pacific region led in 2020, accounting for more than a third of the global 5G base station market. The region is expected to maintain its leadership position till the end of 2030 and grow at the fastest CAGR of 41.0%. The report also includes analysis of other regions including Europe, North America and LAMEA.

Key market players examined in the global 5G Base Station market report include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Marvell, NEC Corporation, Airspun Networks Inc., Samsung, and Qualcomm Incorporated. Are. , These market players have made various strategies including mergers, expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations and others to gain leading position in the industry.

Major Industry Development –

October 2023: Bromsgrove-based Jet Connectivity has launched the world’s first permanently deployable floating 5G base station in Grimsby (UK) to help connect an operational offshore wind farm.

September 2023: BLiNQ Networks partners with EdgeQ for powerful hardware and software collaboration. Through this partnership, they will launch their advanced 5G small cell base station PCW-400i, which is designed to enable new Industry 4.0 use cases in a very cost-effective manner.

March 2023: Radio Frequency Systems (RFS), a global designer and manufacturer of end-to-end wireless connectivity solutions, to integrate its passive antenna technology with Nokia’s 5G Massive MIMO radio in a compact design to further improve 5G base station Has collaborated with Nokia Corporation. Abilities.

February 2023: Fujitsu launches new 5G vRAN solution by combining Fujitsu’s virtualized CU (vCU) and virtualized DU (vDU) with NVIDIA’s GPU technology. With this new solution, Fujitsu aims to contribute to the global expansion of open 5G networks in collaboration with telecom operators including NTT DoCoMo.

January 2022: NEC Corporation launched two new UNIVERGE RV1000 series personal 5G base station models in Japan. These new products will reduce initial investment costs and facilitate the rapid development of small-scale private 5G networks, helping to drive the adoption of private 5G and solve the problems faced by customers.

June 2021: NEC Corporation launches new 5G Massive MIMO radio units for 5G base stations. These new 5G radio units will help expand the communication area and provide higher speed transmission.

