Estimate of fair value of Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP)

Using 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, JCorp Berhad’s fair value estimate is RM0.91

With a share price of RM0.76, Jaycorp Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

JCorp Berhad’s rivals are currently trading at an average premium of 116%

Does the December share price for Jaycorp Berhad (KLSE:JAYCORP) reflect what it’s really worth? Today, we’ll estimate the intrinsic value of a stock by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won’t understand it, just read on! It’s actually a lot less complicated than you might imagine.

However, remember that there are many ways to estimate the value of a company, and DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the logic behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. In the first step we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

Generally we believe that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of future cash flows by their estimated value in today’s dollars:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, millions) RM28.4m RM21.9m RM22.9m RM22.8m RM23.0m RM23.4m RM23.9m RM24.5m RM25.2m RM26.0m growth rate estimates source analyzer x1 analyzer x1 analyzer x1 Estimate @ -0.34% Estimate @ 0.83% Estimate @ 1.64% Estimate @ 2.21% Estimate @ 2.62% Estimate @ 2.90% Estimated @ 3.09% Present value (MYR, millions) discounted at 12% RM25.4 RM17.5 RM16.4 RM14.6 RM13.1 RM11.9 RM10.9 RM10.0 RM9.2 RM8.5

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = RM138m

The second stage, also known as terminal value, is the cash flow of the business after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM26m × (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%- 3.6%) = RM324m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= RM324m÷ (1 + 12%)10= RM106m

The net value, or equity value, is the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is RM243m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.8, the company appears to be about fair valued at a 16% discount to where the stock price currently trades. However, remember that this is only an approximate assessment, and like any complex formula – garbage in, garbage out.

DCF

Estimate

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at JCorp Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we have used 12%, which is based on a leveraged beta of 1.218. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

moving on:

Although a company’s valuation is important, it should not be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. For JCorp Berhad, we’ve put together three relevant things you should consider:

risk: You should know about this 3 warning signs for JCorp Berhad (1 is a bit obnoxious!) We’ve disclosed this before considering an investment in the company. future earnings: How does JAYCORP’s growth rate compare to its competitors and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. Other high quality options:Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

