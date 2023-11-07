Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) reports modest revenue growth amid slowdown in global demand

Worldwide revenue in the third quarter increased slightly 0.8% year-over-year to $38.5 million.

Revenue guidance for 2023 was updated to approximately $165 million, representing 2% growth compared to 2022.

Loss from operations widened to $21.0 million from $10.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Net loss for the quarter widened to $29.3 million compared with $18.6 million in the year-ago period.

On November 7, 2023, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA), a leader in medical technology for women’s health, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite a slight increase in revenue, the company suffered losses. Challenging quarter with significant increase in operating losses and net losses compared to the same period last year. The financial details were disclosed with the company’s earnings release and will be further discussed in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed on November 8, 2023.

financial performance overview

Establishment Labs reported a modest year-over-year revenue increase to $38.5 million in the third quarter, which was attributed to its diverse product portfolio. However, the company experienced a decline in demand for breast procedures globally, which impacted its financial performance. Updated revenue guidance for 2023 is set at approximately $165 million, up 2% from last year, reflecting cautious optimism amid market challenges.

Operational Challenges and Strategic Focus

CEO Juan Jose Chacón-Quiros acknowledged the cyclical nature of the industry and momentary low demand. He emphasized the company’s strategic focus on growth initiatives, particularly the launch of Motiva in the US and China and the global rollout of Mia Femtech. Chacón-Quiros expressed confidence in the company’s standing and its $500 million revenue target for 2026.

“Our results and updated guidance in the third quarter reflect lower demand for breast procedures globally,” said Chief Executive Officer Juan Jose Chacon-Quiros. “With our core platform and our pipeline of new products, we are taking market share globally and this should continue through the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.”

detailed financial results

Gross profit for the third quarter remained relatively stable at $26.1 million or 67.7% of revenue, compared to $26.0 million or 68.1% of revenue in the same period of 2022. However, total operating expenses saw a significant increase of $47.1 million. Up from $36.6 million in the previous year’s quarter. This growth was mainly due to investment in development initiatives and expansion operations.

SG&A expenses increased by approximately $8.7 million to $40.0 million, while R&D expenses increased by approximately $1.8 million to $7.1 million. Net loss for the quarter widened to $29.3 million, widening from a net loss of $18.6 million in the year-ago period. The company’s cash balance as of September 30, 2023 was reported to be $52.2 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Establishment Labs’ balance sheet showed a cash position of $52.2 million, down from the end of last year, primarily due to investment in new facility construction as well as increases in inventory and accounts receivable. The company’s total assets were $270.5 million with significant growth in accounts receivable and inventory, reflecting the company’s investment in growth despite the current market downturn.

In summary, Establishment Labs is navigating a period of low global demand for breast procedures while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives. The company’s commitment to innovation and market expansion, as evidenced by recent FDA clearance and clinical study results, positions it for potential long-term growth despite short-term setbacks.

