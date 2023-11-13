Essity Hygiene and Health Report 2023-2024: Promotion Well

Originally published on Essity.com

Promoting value-based care

The purpose of care in the care economy is to improve the health and quality of life of those cared for at a sustainable total cost level. Health care systems need to generate value for both individuals and society at large.

With increasing pressure on health care systems, it is more important than ever to recognize that value in health care comes from the right combination of quality and cost. If society wants the value of care to remain stable or increase, one must think conceptually about relevant patient outcomes, and how these outcomes can be achieved or improved in the most cost-effective manner. .

To address these challenges, the way care is purchased and delivered needs to change. Value-based health care (VBHC) is one way to do this. It is a collaborative, needs-based approach that applies to a variety of patients and spans payers, providers, industry, and society with the goal of achieving better outcomes in a cost-efficient manner.

Value-based health care (VBHC) requires:

Holistic assessment of the needs of the patient, caregiver, care providers, and payers across the entire care pathway, while also addressing societal needs at large.

A customized care pathway supported by relevant products that optimizes outcomes that matter to patients and various stakeholders. This improves the effectiveness and efficiency of care delivery.

A shift from “cost per product” thinking to total cost to ensure optimum utilization of available resources.

Innovation as an enabler for a better care economy

An example of an area that requires innovation is continually increasing knowledge among the growing number of family caregivers. Approximately 80% of care provision comes from family members, and approximately two-thirds of people globally will become a caregiver at some point in their lives.1

Despite these statistics, most family caregivers have no health care training. Furthermore, many family caregivers do not recognize themselves as such and do not seek training or outside support even when available. Digital solutions can help family caregivers track and monitor their caregiving duties, facilitate access to knowledge and training about their roles and rights as caregivers, and promote positive health by personalizing care. Can contribute to the results. Leveraging digital tools to support the work of caregivers improves the caregiving situation for the care recipient, reduces stress, and minimizes the negative aspects of caregiving on health care systems and economies. Increased social awareness about family caregiving will make it easier for caregivers to access the support, education, and training available.

A call to action within the care economy

