Esports Giant Team Liquid Reveals Collaboration With NFT Game Illuvium – Decrypt

Team Liquid is working with the developers of NFT game Illuvium to test their turn-based, player-versus-player (PVP) creature autobattler experience, which recently launched in early access. Team Liquid founder and co-CEO Victor Goossens announced the collaboration on Wednesday.

“We’ll be limit-testing and giving them advice on the PvP aspect of their game,” Goossens said in a video. “We’re incredibly impressed with what we’ve seen of the quality of the game so far.”

Team Liquid members adore League of Legends players”broxa“And content creators”midbeast“According to the CEO of the organization, Illuvium will be one of the people from the esports organization investigating.

“We believe this will be a game that rewards skill and strategy,” he explained, “like a lot of the games that Liquid participates in today.”

Team Liquid, which raised $35 million in funding last year at a valuation of $415 million, is also working with Illuvium to grow the game’s esports scene and tournaments by co-hosting an esports tournament with a $100,000 prize pool in 2024. Will do.

Team Liquid-themed Illuvium skin. Image: Team Liquid.

As part of the collaboration the game team will also release Liquid-themed Illuvium NFTs in the form of character skins and avatars. Illuvium is built on Immutable X, an Ethereum scaling network focused on gaming.

“This collaboration is much more than two names shaking hands,” the Illuvium team wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. “This is about setting a precedent for Web3 gaming in mainstream eSports. It’s about creating a world where gaming achievements are transformed into the real world, where every move can be something that grants you something epic.

Like other eSports organizations including TSM and M80, Team Liquid is exploring the potential crossover of crypto with competitive gaming. On a panel at the 3XP conference earlier this year, Ross Groves, Team Liquid’s Web3 Senior Partnership Manager, explained decrypt This organization is “breaking into web3 games.”

“We really want to be able to bring our fans to Web3 and give them a safe way to get involved and try out these great new games that we see,” Groves said.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co