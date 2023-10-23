Espo PLC

Press release

October 23, 2023 at 09:30 am

Espoo subsidiary Leepurin divests its bakery equipment trading business

Espoo subsidiary Leepurin has signed an agreement to sell its bakery equipment trading business to Orat Oy. Oirat Oy is a Finnish family business specializing in the import of machinery, auxiliary equipment and raw materials used in the food industry and is part of the Oy Transmari Group ab group. The Leepurin bakery equipment trading business provides production equipment as well as related services and spare parts to Finnish bakeries and other food industry companies. The transaction is valued at approximately 500 thousand euros and includes the business and related inventory. The transaction requires certain approvals from trading partners to close and is expected to occur by the end of the year.

“We are delighted to find a new home for Leepurin’s bakery equipment trading business in Oirat with a long history in importing machinery for the food industry. This divestiture supports Lepurin’s strategy to become a focused, Nordic components and services company,” says Rolf Jansson, CEO of Espoo Group.

In 2022, the bakery equipment trading business had net sales of EUR 2 million. This transaction will not have any significant impact on Aspo’s earnings.

Espo PLC

rolf janson

ceo

For further information please contact:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo plc, +358 400 600 264, [email protected]

Distribution:

major media

www.aspo.com

Espoo Creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and over the long term. Our companies aim to become market leaders in their fields. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and development with the goal of being leaders in sustainability. Aspo supports the profitability and growth of your business with the right capabilities. Espoo Group has operations in 18 different countries, and employs approximately 800 professionals in total.

Attachment

Source