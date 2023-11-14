During more than two decades with ESPN, anchor Scott Van Pelt has endeared himself to viewers by commentating on the iconic 18th hole at the U.S. Masters golf tournament and delivering breaking news on the broadcaster’s flagship SportsCenter program.

In an ad released to promote Tuesday’s launch of ESPN Bet, the Disney-owned sports network’s betting venture with casino group Penn Entertainment, Van Pelt, affectionately known to viewers as SVP, appears on his phone in a Pump your fist when the notification flashes announcing them. “the winner!”

The 15-second ad is a glimpse into why Penn agreed to pay ESPN $150 million a year to secure a 10-year licensing deal, stipulating that its broadcast stars and $200 million -Strong monthly viewership will help break the monopoly of DraftKings and FanDuel, which together control more than two-thirds of the $9 billion U.S. online sports betting market.

Former ESPN chief executive Steve Bornstein, who runs the North America division of betting data group Genius Sports, said, “People who think this battle has been fought and won are further along than I would think. I know there is a market.” “Obviously there are some very impressive players. , , But we are still in the rapid growth phase, the market has not calmed down.”

For ESPN, Penn provides expertise in the gambling sector and the technology to power the new app, which the casino group acquired in its $2 billion acquisition of Canadian gaming app TheScore in 2021. Penn also operates more than 40 brick-and-mortar casinos.

Patrick Beverley, NBA player and ESPN analyst, talks on air with Scott Van Pelt in a studio in Washington, D.C. © Craig Hudson/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Penn will invest an additional $150 million per year in marketing ESPN Bet, which is launching in 17 states.

ESPN Bet isn’t the only latecomer hoping to tap into a market that has grown increasingly strong in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1992 law banning sports betting Is. In August, sports merchandise company Fanatics launched its betting app in four states in hopes that offering free sports jerseys after placing a $50 wager would attract fans.

But the “first-mover advantage”, combined with the superior technology used by DraftKings and FanDuel, means that “it will be very difficult for any other company to break 10 percent market share”, said gaming industry analyst Chad Bannon. Predicted. In Macquarie Group. In the 26 U.S. states, as well as Washington, D.C., where sports betting is legal, it is “incredibly difficult to acquire customers” for companies that have launched even months after the legalization date, Bannon said.

Since the start of the NFL season, Fanatics and its sister app PointsBet, which Sports Merchandise Group purchased last year for $150 million, have been downloaded 371,000 times by smartphone users, the most for any sports betting app over that period. Fourth is the highest. JMP Securities. But the Fanatics app has so far failed to garner more than 3.5 percent market share in any state.

“After all, we are the second mover. , , “We obviously recognize this as allowing us to move forward more organically,” acknowledged Matt King, chief executive of Fanatics betting app, who previously ran FanDuel between 2017 and 2021. He said the quest for short-term market share had historically led to speculation. Apps to “burn a lot of money”.

By next spring, Fanatics will migrate all PointsBet customers to its own app, giving customers in 20 states access to the new app. “We think it’s going to take time to get our product right,” King said.

But Penn doesn’t have enough time to make the ESPN bet a success. After three years of the partnership, if the app fails to gain significant market share, ESPN could activate a termination clause on the arrangement. ESPN Bet “needs to come out of the gate firing”, said Bernie McTernan, a senior analyst at Needham & Company. The deal also gives ESPN the potential to eventually become a significant shareholder in Penn.

At investor meetings, Penn and ESPN executives have touched on a Jefferies survey of more than 1,400 casual sports bettors, which showed that 53 percent were ready to try ESPN Bet and 25 percent would make it their primary betting platform. Was expected to make, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, Penn will send a prompt to the 2 million customers at its Barstool Sportsbook to download the ESPN Bet app. But the bigger hope is that the app will appeal to ESPN users who use the sports network to check scores but currently “have to leave ESPN’s ecosystem” to place bets, said Penn Chief Executive Jay Snowden. Told at a launch event this month.

People watch the game after placing bets at FanDuel Sportsbook during the Super Bowl in East Rutherford, New Jersey in 2019 © Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Snowden previously pointed to the success of the UK’s Sky Bet, which uses the brand identity of broadcaster Sky Sports and now has the same parent company as FanDuel, as a blueprint for ESPN Bet. Snowden said, “There is only one worldwide leader in sports, so this was the opportunity of the century.”

The ESPN Bet branding will be rolled out across ESPN’s TV shows in the coming months. On the app, ESPN hosts, such as Van Pelt, will recommend bets for users.

Since sports betting was legalized, Disney has considered launching the ESPN betting brand as a means of bringing back the broadcaster, which generates $2.9 billion in annual profits, but Chief Executive Bob Iger was initially cautious. Were.

Iger said on an earnings call in 2019 that he doubted ESPN would “get into the betting business” any time soon. But in his second term as Disney chief executive, that situation has changed as ESPN is considering selling some of its 80 percent stake to a strategic partner that could help it prosper in the streaming age. Because revenue from cable subscription has declined.

Sports betting was always ESPN’s “manifest destiny,” said John Cosner, a former ESPN executive in charge of its digital products but now runs the industry consulting company Cosner Media. “Being a global leader in sports means something different in 2023 than it did in 2013,” Kosner explained.

According to a person familiar with the matter, ESPN entered advanced talks with major sports betting operators including Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings, with whom it had promotional agreements that did not prove successful. “It looked like we were on the 10-yard line. , , With a bunch of different people over a number of years,” said an executive close to the talks.

ESPN chief executive Jimmy Pitaro chose Penn as a partner after first meeting Snowden at the sports network’s headquarters in Connecticut earlier this year. Reflecting on the meeting, Snowden said: “It was very clear to Jimmy that this is not something that ESPN wants to do, this is something that ESPN has to do because sports fans are demanding it.”

But Disney, the entertainment giant behind Mickey Mouse and the Pixar animation studios, foraying into addictive gambling products is not without risk. A former senior ESPN executive warned, “I’m not sure we’ve heard the end of people complaining about gambling in the States.” “There are going to be negative consequences because there are people who are against it, there is definitely a problem with gambling.”

However, the rewards are attractive for new entrants. According to industry consultancy Eilers & Krajcik Gaming, the U.S. sports betting market is set to grow another 60 percent by 2027, generating annual gross gaming revenues of approximately $18 billion.

Will the US sports betting industry remain a monopoly for long? “There’s always a long time,” said Jefferies analyst David Katz. Two key players “cracked the code” of in-game accumulator bets, which is the most profitable and popular product, Katz said. “But there’s going to be some next big thing and whether FanDuel or DraftKings will get there first, or whether it’s someone else, I think that’s a fair question,” he said.

For a long time after its launch in 1979, ESPN “wasn’t taken seriously” as a sports network, former ESPN’s Kosner recalled, but it grew into the world’s largest network and “the rest is history.” Is”. “I wouldn’t even bet against ESPN Bet.”

