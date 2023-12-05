ESPN Is Only “One Piece of the Game” Given Fragmentation in US Market, Fox CFO Says – Deadline

David Ulitt/Getty Images

Fox Corp. CFO Steven Tomsic said ESPN is “a great product” with strong potential in streaming, but the long-established brand is also just “a piece of the game.”

The executive was asked during an appearance at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference about ESPN’s upcoming direct-to-consumer launch and the implications for Fox.

“We calculated all kinds of distribution methods that could potentially emerge,” Tomsik said. “Sports are very fragmented in this country. So, for the true sports fan – look, ESPN is a great service. And I’m sure when they launch the ESPN flagship [in streaming], I’m sure it will be a great product. But it’s a piece of the game. If you’re a sports fan and you want to watch the NFL in a given week, you go to Amazon for Thursday, you go to Us on Sunday, you have CBS on Sunday, you have NBC on Sunday night and you We’ve got ESPN on Monday.” Given the potential of the NFL, Tomsik added, that level of fragmentation means that “no single sports service is going to satisfy any fan”.

Recently there has been an increased pace of bundling in the streaming sector, not only vertically within companies but also horizontally. Verizon announced a bundle of Netflix and Max this morning. Apple and Paramount have reportedly been in talks about a bundle. As for a bundle scenario, Tomic said, “If you can think of a way to bring all those sports services together… it looks like a digital MVPD” like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV. “And the price will probably be similar in the $65 to $73 per month range.” “We are obviously following it.”

Unlike its media peers, Fox has long taken a conservative approach to subscription streaming and relied on tried-and-tested (albeit shrinking) pay-TV bundles. Its main presence in streaming is through the free, ad-supported platform Tubi, which the company acquired in 2020. Considering a more streaming-focused market than today, Tomsik envisions, “We have rightsizing capabilities on both the gaming and gaming sides. News side, to be able to provide our services DTC. We have quite extensive technology manufacturing. …We have all the building blocks to achieve DTC, if it’s appropriate. But for now, we still think the right strategy is where we are.”

Tomsic was asked about the M&A market, which has recently begun to heat up after being quiet for a long time due to macroeconomic and regulatory conditions. As Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 created a more streamlined Fox Corp., questions have arisen about the future configuration of the company. (Not addressed on stage at UBS, although it will be a decisive factor in shaping Fox’s future, is the future role of Rupert Murdoch, 92, who recently stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp. Is.)

“The way we approach M&A is not from a defensive standpoint,” Tomsic said. “We’ve slimmed down the company, and we’ve really got a very focused company. We don’t need scale for scale’s sake. In fact, the evolution of the Disney transaction was to provide the scale we needed for Disney and its SVOD strategy and provide a focus where we could be a leader in news and sports. …If you look at our capital deployment historically and where we’ve gone with it, I think there’s been $4.9 billion in buybacks since the spin and we’ve done about $1.5 billion of buybacks in M&A. Have done. We want to grow the company. If you had told me five years ago that these would be the numbers where the division would be, I would have expected the opposite. But we are super-disciplined. We look at everything.”

Tomsik said opportunities that support “our core verticals” of news and sports will remain in the mix. “Our M&A filter is very broad, but our standards are very high.”

Source: deadline.com