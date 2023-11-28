14 hours before November 23, Cabernet Sauvignon Nacido y Arcos de la Frontera está revolutionando a monovarietal exclusivo in el Mercado Digital. An example of Mito NFT, El primer vino nft de andalucía y el primer magnum español en entrar en el mundo crypto, the fruit of a collaboration between Intercellar, Maison Muisse and Bodega Tessalia. 150 version numbers on blockchain technology.

NFT stands for “Non Fungible Token”, “Token Not Fungible” and Castellano. Registration through blockchain technology (acting as a function based on data in Mensa), Transform Archives Digitales en Piezas Unicas Consider what you want to contribute. A codigo no matter what you want, por lo tanto, asa pizza nunca se podra copier o literary.

This concept, Levado in Mundo del Vino, es lo que has tan innovator a mito NFT de Bodegas Tesalía: “Este lanzamiento noz da la opportunidad de Compilation of Nuestra Historia y Nuestros Products with a Comunidad Web3 Digital Mass JovenAfter contacting a consumer director and preparing a proposal to issue a manifesto for innovation”, explains Natalia Golding, Tesla’s Director General.

Exclusivo, del winado a la botella

Originally Mito NFT Empieza en el Vinedo y Sigue en la Bodega. Detailed information about the 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon de la Cosecha, the varietal version to be launched in the year 2020. Tras la fermentation, el vino creación Barriques Petra, Tostadas con Piedras Volcanoes Y de Z. “A Cabernet Sauvignon fermentation a tino de roble Francis de los Bosques de Tronçais, con temperatures que ayudan a preserver su frescura; “What a beautiful gift to receive, especially with a special note and fruit,” said Natalia Golding.

For once I feel that I am turning to a shift in the concept of ‘futurist’. The application of Golding’s innovation shows that tractorizing features and NFTs have been being purchased by other crypto professionals for over a year: A special feature in the sale of Cryptomonides, “According to the technology, the Company has acquired a digital (“Digital Twins”) ownership stake in Mito NFTs, I believe I have received a large sum of money from a deposit, which also includes NFT transaction transactions”, Aclera.

A plantamiento showed me what to do Huella de Carbono and the boundary of the Preserve La Calidad de las Botellas, patronage in the bodega, entitled to have an exclusive experience in botella. “Profitable Entreprises to Invest in Cryptocurrency, Enthusiasm of Vino y Empresarios, Until It Closes, a Edison Ltda y Por Tanto, Cada Magnum Estara Numerado y Serra Guardado en Bodega Tesalia enters the final stage in Botella in February 2025Momento en que se podra disponer de el”.

Note to ‘AnoInverse’: MITO NFT needs to obtain a price from the web site www.intercelar.io 180 euros, Part of the NFT is a visit and degustación en la bodega. For all companies, a misfortune on the occasion of a visit to the Arcos de la Frontera, a Almuerzo y un Seguida Intercambio Exclusivo With the Golding family.

Source: www.elespanol.com