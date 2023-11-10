ESG-linked loans face overhaul by stressed banks

By Tommy Wilkes and Isla Binnie

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Corporate loans whose costs are linked to environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals are being sought by banks in response to growing regulatory pressure and to bring greater credibility to a market in which they expect to grow. Being redesigned.

Sustainability linked loans (SLLs), which were first used in 2017, offer slightly cheaper lending, typically around 2.5–10 basis points less, if companies meet targets such as cutting their carbon emissions or improving board diversity. Completes.

Banks need to balance stricter standards without eliminating demand for SLLs, which, unlike loans tied to specific projects, allow borrowers to use the funds raised as they choose, as they are within the lender’s own discretion. Counted as permanent finance commitments.

“There is no hype anymore,” said Constance Chalchat, chief sustainability officer for BNP Paribas corporate and institutional banking. “If you’re not 100% bulletproof, it could create greenwashing or reputational risks.”

Of the 14 major banks reviewed by Reuters, JPMorgan was the only one that did not automatically count labeled loans and bonds toward its own sustainable finance target.

Amid growing regulatory scrutiny and suggestions that SLLs enable companies to enhance their green credentials, LSEG data shows issuance has fallen 36% so far in 2023 to $310 billion, from $480 billion in 2022. Total loan volume also declined over this period, but less sharply by 21%.

The decline comes despite big SLL deals this year from frequent borrowers such as German utility RWE, automaker Ford Motors and French energy group Engie.

In a sign of how the market is changing, an Engie spokesperson said the most recent documentation it signed for the SLL, of which LSEG data shows it has agreed to $4.8 billion, included “declassification ” section is included.

These allow banks to remove sustainability labels from loans if the targets are no longer deemed appropriate.

Bankers and lawyers told Reuters that banks’ stricter standards are discouraging some borrowers from using SLLs altogether.

Others are first “looking at the structures more closely,” said Pascale Ford Maurice, Crédit Agricole CIB’s head of European corporate – sustainable investment banking.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned in June about “market integrity” concerns, including weak incentives, potential conflicts of interest and ambitious targets.

The FCA said banks’ remuneration incentives to achieve ESG financing targets created potential conflicts of interest, encouraging them to accept weaker corporate targets.

‘Serious controversy’

Banks have responded by including more penalties in the SLL that increase the cost of borrowing if a company misses the target.

They are also insisting on the right to remove the SLL label for “serious controversy,” Elliott said, and using inappropriate language such as statements that are “adverse to the company or its products’ environmental, social principles or governance” of the borrower. It is having an impact. Partner at Beard, Simmons & Simmons.

They are also expanding definitions of the “sustainability modification event”, which was traditionally applied when an acquisition or disposal changed a firm’s sustainability profile.

Beard said this is being extended to include regulatory changes, changes in business strategy and “any other events” that banks believe have a material impact on sustainability goals.

“This will give the lenders ample opportunity to say let’s sit across the table and renegotiate… I have not seen it being accepted, but some banks are insisting on it,” he said.

Lenders and lawyers are also considering provisions to trigger default, requiring immediate repayment, if it is deemed that the borrower has reneged on sustainability commitments.

Already visible in some private deals, such a clause “offers more benefits” but could scare off more borrowers, said David Milligan, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright.

An Engie spokesperson said the utility would not agree to link any event of default to sustainability goals.

public scrutiny?

The London-based Loan Market Association, which has tightened guidelines for lenders structuring SLLs, along with industry bodies in North America and Asia, say standards are improving. Head of sustainability Gemma Lawrence-Purdue said banks and borrowers still needed to step up, by publishing the sustainability elements of loans for public scrutiny.

Private lenders are also aiming to be more stringent.

“We have expressed our desire to move away when sustainability targets were too soft,” said Brittany Agostino, vice president of the environmental, social and governance group at Los Angeles-based Ares.

“We request historical data on energy efficiency targets, and we have created safeguards to prevent companies from using M&A (mergers and acquisitions) to meet these.”

However, some people are skeptical of the value of sustainability-linked loans.

BMW completed an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) revolving credit facility in June, but unlike fellow automaker Porsche, decided against SLL.

Corporate finance director Fredrik Altmann told Reuters such debt hurts BMW and its investors.

“Our investors need to understand what drives BMW,” he said. “This will not happen if one KPI (key performance indicator) or two KPIs decide whether a labeled transaction is green or not.”

(Reporting by Tommy Reggio Wilkes and Isla Binney; Additional reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan in New York; Editing by Simon Jessop and Alexander Smith)

