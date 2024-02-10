ESG 2.0 has arrived in the muni market

The honeymoon phase for environmental, social and governance considerations in the municipal market is beginning to wane, giving way to a more in-depth and dynamic vision of how issuers and market participants can approach this highly politicized concept.

ESG was increasingly in the works before the pandemic, but now it has become so politicized that banks, underwriters and issuers are moving away from the vague umbrella of ESG commitments and focusing more narrowly on the risks of many of these ideas. Have been.

“ESG is dead, long live ESG,” said Michael Gaughan, executive director of the Vermont Bond Bank, speaking during The Bond Buyers 2024 National Outlook Conference. “ESG 2.0 is really about real risk analysis rather than impact analysis.”

Ethical considerations in financial decisions began in the 19th century with the reluctance of Quakers to invest in industries such as tobacco, slavery, and weapons. But modern ideas really began in the 1960s, said Bernard Bailey, managing director of Assured Guaranty, when endowments and corporations began to question their investments in tobacco, carbon-related products and the likes of then-apartheid South Africa.

“Putting a label on a bond, whether it’s a green bond or a social bond, is a marketing gimmick at best, and at its worst, it’s just a political statement,” said Ben Watkins, director of the Florida Division of Bond Finance. “The positive side of all this has been the focus on risk assessment, because that’s really the essence of it, what it all is about and what the purpose of it was.”

In more recent times, the UN took a major step towards codifying investment strategies in 2006 when it introduced the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and in 2015, countries agreed to reverse the effects of climate change with the Paris Agreement. Made big commitments.

In the years before the COVID-19 pandemic the strategy united many banks and large financial institutions to designate ESG funds, making their own climate and resilience commitments. But in recent years, questions over what the designation actually means have made ESG investing, and ESG designation generally, a broader consequential political issue that is changing how many state issuers do business.

“It’s been really hard work to get to where we are today,” said Ben Watkins, director of the Florida Division of Bond Finance. “And what I mean is, the whole ESG label, and what it actually means, we’ve been struggling with for the last three, four, maybe five years and at least from where I sit, I believe. “We’re in a very good place,” he added. “We can leave behind things that are meaningless and make more ideological and political statements and move forward with the essence of what it means to actually be resilient.” It means.”

The state of Florida has outlawed the use of ESG factors by state and local governments when issuing bonds, but for a state where natural disasters are a regular occurrence, Watkins said he has been focusing on resilience for three decades. Are.

“Where we’ve come in Florida is to embrace the positive aspects that will help us move forward and reject the things that are more hot air that have no substance behind them,” Watkins said. “It’s OK for us to talk about flexibility, to talk about infrastructure, but we don’t feel the need to market something that’s not solid.”

The Government Finance Officers Association provides best practices on ESG disclosure to the muni market, which Watkins called a good resource. But the muni market has long promoted itself as the “native ESG market”, as many considerations such as climate risk have always been a consideration within ESG. Some market developments, such as labeled bonds, have received some dubious reception.

“Green bond labeling doesn’t really mean anything to me,” Gaughan said, despite Vermont Bond Bank implementing a green-labeled bond offering shortly before he came on board. “In my thinking, the compliance risk was not worth the very vague pricing benefit. People will bend themselves into pretzels describing a few basis points of profit. But what does it mean long term?”

There have been conflicting views regarding whether green-labeled bonds provide pricing advantages. Supporters of labeled bonds often say that if it doesn’t, it could at least be green labeled. lead For an expanded investor base. During Thursday’s panel, audience members disputed that claim, saying the purchases had not yet taken hold.

“I guess you haven’t noticed the difference in pricing,” one audience member said. He added, “Wait for it, you will. There’s a lot of talk about doing things differently or not doing things the way we’re used to doing them.” “Maybe when that silver tsunami hits and we all become cynical and retired, younger people, for whom ESG is absolutely a concern, will start to see a difference in pricing.”

But in many areas, ESG-type commitments can help meet some goals. New York state has committed to getting 70% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030 and completed its green transmission revenue bond offering late last year.

“How do we think about ESG? Everything we do is geared toward that as we help the state and our customers reach these goals,” said Adam Barsky, executive vice president and chief financial officer of the New York Power Authority. are doing.” “It’s not ideology or religion, it’s the law and we have to follow that law to reach those goals,” he said. “We continue to work on projects that will not only enable the state to reach those goals, but also provide resiliency by doing multiple transmission upgrades underground versus above ground, which will be more resilient against extreme weather events and things of that nature. Will be flexible.”

Barsky said that as an issuer, labeling bonds is a first step in trying to provide the best information to investors and also a way to stay competitive.

“We’re marketing, we’re competing, we want to say, if you’re going to look at our bond versus somebody else’s bond, all things being equal, if you’re confident that we’re forward-thinking, So we’re taking actions that are going to make us a better institution, twenty or thirty years out in the future, than anybody else, or where we’re avoiding potential liabilities or where we have less chance of having a major cyber incident, I want them to invest in it and, Barsky said, “choose my bond over someone else’s.”

But others do not see the need to stay on top of the market as a good thing.

ESG can also be seen as a way of re-inventing the wheel or trying to look at the wheel from a different perspective, when most climate-related risk assessments have always been an afterthought for rating agencies.

“We’ve always talked about hurricanes from Florida, we’ve always talked about wildfires from California,” said Nora Wittstruck, managing director of S&P Global Ratings. “It’s not different, OK. It’s not an isolated thing we’re talking about. It’s transparency of what’s going on.”

Stepping back from ESG pronouncements and refocusing on credit analysis and data, what Vermont’s Gaughan describes as “ESG 2.0” may be more difficult to talk about in general terms.

“My fear is that as we move toward data-driven types of analysis on credit, that story gets muddied up and it’s difficult to describe what’s happening for issuers, and coming from a rural state. There are fewer opportunities, that’s a particular concern,” Gaughan said. “Because now more than ever, it is extremely important to describe our responses to climate in terms of climate resilience and adaptation.”

Source: www.bondbuyer.com