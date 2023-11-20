Escaping Twin Flames is your next infuriating cult documentary

Soulmates are a tricky concept. That most people believe them (for transparency’s sake, this author doesn’t) makes sense because it’s reassuring to think that someone is willing to accept them for who they are. It’s as comfortable as any notion—wanting to find a perfect partner, a perfect fit, a perfect partner. Or as alleged cult leaders Jeff and Shalea Ayan like to sell it: a twin flame. It sounds lovely on paper. However, as seen in Netflix’s groundbreaking documentary, Avoiding Twin FlamesThe pair have more diabolical plans than helping others find true love.

Directed by Cecilia Peck, the three episodes follow how Jeff and Shalia hunt down thousands of people under the guise of aiding the search for their “twin flame”. (Their Facebook group currently has 71,000 members.) If you’re wondering what this phrase means, it’s the belief that the person you’re meant to be with is your karmic partner for eternity. Both take advantage of this idea – and their clients want to make that idea true – by claiming that they have the god-like ability to recognize those who are with them. So what if it essentially involves a 19-year-old woman being forced to live with a 30-year-old unemployed man with a criminal record? Or encouraging customers to dangerously pursue potential love affairs who are already married? Those aren’t even the worst parts. But, your anger level will increase Avoiding Twin Flames is a tough, important watch as it exposes the troubling Twin Flames universe of Ayans, and why they are able to deceive those who seek a community.

Jeff and Shalya’s business is to train potential customers through MLM model virtual meetings, Teaching them how to ground and stay connected with their twin flame. based on etfBased on footage of meetings and interviews with several women who have now survived, the texts ultimately included yelling, harassing, and various forms of psychological abuse. For the low, low cost of $222 per month on courses (for starters), they help couples “move toward harmonious union.” In this area also sexual advice is given that it is the duty of the Divine Feminine to satisfy the Divine Masculine, whether she wants to or not. (I told you it would be infuriating.)

Thank God, etf What immediately exposes Jeff and Shalya’s true talent: defrauding vulnerable people of their money, hearts and souls, and destroying families in the process. Like any expert cult leader, they rely on isolating their victims from everyone in their lives. The documentary depicts how they take advantage of people’s vulnerability, trauma, loneliness, fear and heartbreak in a horrific way. This is disgusting, made even worse by the obvious fact that they are both extremely insufferable and manipulating useful tools to finance their lifestyles and egos.

Now, it’s easy to look at this and wonder: “Why would anyone buy the bullshit that Jeff and Shalya are selling?” They’re your average toxic white grifter. From the first episode, his grand plan is clear to the audience. Absolutely, We We are rolling our eyes at them and anyone who wants to blindly follow their nonsense. By episodes two and three, you’ll be practically screaming at the screen and begging everyone trapped here to get out. “I would never fall into this foolishness” is another possible response. Most documentaries about cults inspire this type of reaction. Luckily, Avoiding Twin Flames It does a pretty good job of trying to understand what’s causing it.

The documentary is emotionally shattering as it tries to highlight how humans crave belonging, and Jeff and Shalea are particularly adept at exploiting this desire. They deliberately prey on individuals who are injured and seeking safety; They train followers to search social media for anyone posting about PTSD or loneliness. Once attracted, they exploit the members with many different schemes such as divine cuisine. For $100 a month, they’ll list ingredients and recipes to boost your sex drive. (That’s a hefty amount of red meat, and it caused one member to gain 70 pounds in nine months.)

I won’t include any more detailed spoilers here, but, horrifyingly, they also force some women to change genders. This is not a way to embrace the trans community or one’s identity, which ideally should have been celebrated. But no, it is Jeff and Shalia who take control of people’s choices, emotions and actions in order to be powerful and above all, Correct,

If this sounds like a pain in the ass, you’re not wrong. However, etf It focuses deeply on the women who escaped and how they reflect on their journeys. The episode features extensive interviews with others like 19-year-old Marley and former TFU coach Keely Griffin. The episode is also framed through the perspective of Louise Cole, whose daughter, Stephanie, is a TFU insider and has not spoken to the family in three years. Through intimate interviews with Stephanie’s twin sisters Louise and Paula, etf It highlights how Jeff and Shalia’s cruel tactics have destroyed the family dynamic.

Avoiding Twin Flames The expose is one of two to be issued on TFU in recent weeks. prime video desperately searching for a partner, which dropped in October, also provides valuable insight into the cult. As yet etf is more detailed and heart-wrenching, depicting the deceitful world of Jeff and Shalya – by the way, that’s not even her real name – which is developed. Yes, the documentary generates shock and anger, but it shouldn’t get buried in Netflix’s wave of weekly true-crime releases. These three 60-minute episodes are worth your time.

