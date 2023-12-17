DUCK LAKE, SK, December 16, 2023 /CNW/ – On December 16, 2023, during a 5:00 p.m. head count, staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, discovered that Leslie Sand Was not given. For.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Rostern Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and a warrant for the prisoner’s arrest was issued.

Leslie Sand is 43 years old, 178 cm (5’10″) tall and weighs 66 kg (146 lb). The prisoner has fair complexion, green eyes, brown hair and a smiley face on her right calf. The one is tattooed.

The prisoner is currently serving four years for possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition, possession of a firearm knowing it has been altered/defaced, possession of property, four Month, serving a sentence of eight days. Obtained from a crime under $5000, Careless use/storage of a firearm, Obstructing a public/peace officer, Obtaining credit by false pretenses, Under $5000, Offense under Traffic Safety Act – AB (x10).

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Leslie Sand is asked to contact the Rostern Detachment of the RCMP.

CSC will be investigating the circumstances of this incident and is working with the RCMP’s Rostern Detachment to quickly locate the perpetrator.

CSC has provided all available information to police to assist in arresting the prisoner.

