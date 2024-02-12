‘Escape from Tarkov’ players are angry over new recoil changes

The new Tarkov patch has left a lot of players upset. Credit: Battlestate Games

Earlier today Battlestate Games launched escape from tarkov After reading Patch 14.1 and the patch notes, most people expected players to be angry over the revelations of microtransactions coming to the game. But with the patch now live players are angrier than anyone expected, but for a completely different reason, as the recoil changes aren’t making anyone happy.

In the 14.1 patch notes, there was a line about changes to recoil for the shotgun, pistol, and SKS, only mentioning that the team had “adjusted the recoil parameters” for the weapons. Although this raised some eyebrows, most players liked the new recoil system introduced with Last Wipe, but on paper it didn’t seem too worrisome.

Then the patch launched and players immediately started noticing some issues. It seems that the adjustments made to the recoil pattern basically render many of these weapons unusable outside of a single shot, with players posting clips online showing the pistols bouncing massively when shot, and others. The type of weapon is also not performing any better.

As you might expect from these surprising changes, fans have taken to social media to express their anger. The top 10 posts at the time of writing on the Escape from Tarkov subreddit are about the change, with the majority of them calling for it to be reverted. various tarkov Influential people have also taken to social media to call for change.

The obvious question is whether this recoil is intended or whether it’s some kind of bug that slipped in with the patch. While we know the Battlestate Games team wanted to change the recoil for these weapons, it is mentioned in the patch notes, we don’t know if they intended to make such a drastic change. The hope is that this excessive recoil is a bug and that the development team will fix it in the next few hours to make these weapons usable.

But if it turns out that this is the expected return for these weapons then they will once again become basically useless, and tarkov Will likely return to the AR and sniper meta that became so common in the past and proved to be incredibly boring.

Each wipe will yield one point for even the most hardcore players tarkov Almost impossible because your low end weapons couldn’t compete with the top end ARs that players with thousands of hours have. But recent changes to recoil and armor meant that any weapon had a chance to take out one of these geared players, and it seemed like lower level players had a greater chance in the later stages of a wipe. .

This change doesn’t remove it completely, but it does reduce the chances lower level players realistically have, and that certainly wouldn’t be a good thing for the game. It also doesn’t help that many players are still stuck on the setup quest that requires you to use a shotgun to kill other players, so I hope this quest gets even more done going forward. Will lock out players.

Hopefully, the developers will realize that this was a big mistake and will revert the recoil changes introduced with the 14.1 patch earlier today. But until that happens you’ll probably want to avoid using shotguns, pistols, and SKS while playing. tarkov,