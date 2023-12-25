December 25, 2023
New ‘Escape from Tarkov’ map Ground Zeroes will arrive in December


The Edge of Darkness Edition escape from tarkovwhich includes access to new arena The game, as well as other features, will be removed from sale in just 13 days’ time, and will not return after that. However, all versions of tarkovIncluding Edge of Darkness, are now on sale, making it a little cheaper to pick it up before it’s removed.

The Edge of Darkness Edition escape from tarkov includes free access to escape from tarkov arenaHowever, it has not been confirmed when you will enter the beta as many people are still waiting, as well as many features in general tarkov game. You get a very useful 3×3 gamma protected container that lets you bring more stuff from raids and a much larger stockpile. If you are regular tarkov Player Is this a very worthwhile purchase.

But if you want to pick it up, you only have 13 days left to do so, as the Age of Darkness Edition will be removed from sale on January 7, 2024 at 8:59 pm GMT / 3:59 am EST.

Luckily, the EOD edition, as well as all other versions of the game are currently on sale for the holiday period if you’re in the mood to pick it up. All versions are 25% off their regular price, with the base game priced at $37.50 and the Age of Darkness Edition now priced at $112.50. This sale continues till the same time on 7th January also.

It’s a great time to wake up tarkov If you haven’t done it yet. Hopefully the game will be over in the next day or two, which means everyone will be reset to zero and it will be as close to a level playing field as we can get. beta for escape from tarkov arena It also launched last week, and although it has some major issues, it’s a fun game that’s worth trying out.

The new Wipe will also bring a new map, Ground Zero, which is expected to be limited to lower-tier players only. This will make it much easier to get started in the world tarkov, and will help you on your journey if you choose to start it now. We don’t know for sure when the new map will launch, but it’s expected to be dropped this week, with some fans even thinking that tomorrow, December 26th, is the most likely date.

