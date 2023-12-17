'Escape from Tarkov Arena' is now released, here's how to join and play

Escape from Tarkov Arena beta is now available. Credit: Battlestate Games

escape from tarkov arena If you’re in the first wave of invites the beta is now live and available to play. However, if you missed out on joining this round of invites, you still have a chance to join in the coming weeks.

the release of escape from tarkov arena Arriving a little later than most expectations, many believed the game would launch before the tournament at DreamHack Hanover. However, at the tournament, Nikita confirmed that the beta will launch today after the tournament ends.

escape from tarkov arena Virtus Pro dominated the tournament at Dreamhack Hanover, going undefeated in the group stage and defeating GamerLegend 2–0 in the upper bracket to book a spot in the finals. GamerLegion then battled through in the lower bracket to set up a rematch, reaching round five before GamerLegion won in a shock win to take first place.

how to download escape from tarkov arena

to download escape from tarkov arena beta, you’ll need one escape from tarkov Account that has been granted access to the beta. If you’re one of the lucky few you’ll receive an email notifying you that you’re in this current wave of invitations.

Once you have received that invitation, you will need to download it escape from tarkov launcher, install it and log in with your tarkov Account. On the side menu of the launcher, you will see escape from tarkov arena section, and when you click on it that big button that you usually press to launch the game will say you can download the game.

You’ll see this even if you didn’t join the first wave of beta invites escape from tarkov arena section in the launcher, but you won’t be able to play the game. More people will be added to the beta in the coming weeks, with waves expected to be added fairly quickly once the servers are stabilized and any major bugs are fixed.

How to play Escape from Tarkov Arena

Once you download and install escape from tarkov arena You can launch the game from the launcher as you normally would. tarkov game, from the Arena section of the launcher.

Once in the game, you will be able to play online matches against other players in the beta. There are different types of modes available in it escape from tarkov arenaBut they’ll all see you facing off against other players in some sort of deathmatch.

The game uses the same shooting mechanics and weapons that you will find in avoid takrov, so experienced players will feel right at home. However, there’s a lot to learn if you’re new, as the combat can be incredibly complex at times and there’s a lot you need to know before you even start the game.