'Escape from Tarkov Arena' expected to release next week after tease

Escape from Tarkov Arena is coming soon. Credit: Battlestate Games

It appears from a new teaser from Battlestate Games escape from tarkov arenaStandalone competitive shooter in tarkov The engine will be released next week, along with the first round of closed beta.

The teaser was released on Twitter and it appears to be mainly about the return of bosses escape from tarkov In recent times the Streets of Tarkov map has been specifically found in their normal maps. However, there is a date hidden in the corner, which many believe to be the release date escape from tarkov arena,

December 14th, which is next Thursday, is the date hidden in the teaser and now fans think escape from tarkov arena Will launch in closed beta. The development team previously listed mid-December as the expected launch window for the beta, and this would fit with that. Battlestate games also have a history of hiding release dates in such teasers, adding further credence to the theory.

Some people are theorizing that December 14 could be the next date escape from tarkov Delete it, because dates have been revealed like this before also. However, in a recent live stream, the team said that the wipe will come at the end of December and that Arena will launch before the next wipe.

For anyone hoping to play escape from tarkov arena When the closed beta launches on December 14th, you may be disappointed if it doesn’t last long escape from tarkov Player. It is expected that the beta will be rolled out in waves, depending on when you secure your access to it. This could potentially mean that the first players to get their hands on it will be those who purchased the Age of Darkness Edition tarkov Many years ago.

The expected December 14th release date will also coincide with the first day of DreamHack Hanover, where escape from tarkov arena Being showcased with a prize pool of $100,000. Since Battlestate Games has invested so much money into the event, it would make sense to make the game available at the same time to take advantage of the buzz generated by the tournament.

While all signs are pointing towards a December 14 release date escape from tarkov arenaIt’s worth remembering that Battlestate games generally have an attitude of releasing things when they’re ready, so if a bug pops up at the last minute it could cause further delays.