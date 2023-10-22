‘Escape from Tarkov Arena’ beta to release in early December

Escape from Tarkov Arena closed beta coming soon. Credit: Battlestate Games

during escape from tarkov arena tournament at TwitchCon, Battlestate Games CEO Nikita Buyanov revealed the release window for escape from tarkov arena The beta will be open to anyone who pre-orders the game.

During the interview on stream, Nikita was asked if she could tell its release date. escape from tarkov arena beta, and although he did not commit to a specific date, he did reveal that the current plan is to launch the beta in early December 2023.

Nikita said, “Early December is a good time when we want to release it.”

While this may not be a specific release date, this is the closest indication of when we might be treated to it arena As yet. So far the beta has only been scheduled for release this year, but with a few months of silence, some fans were worried it might be delayed. However, while the news from TwitchCon will reassure many fans, a December release date now seems much more likely.

whoever pre-orders escape from tarkov arena Will get access to the beta, but if you have already purchased the Age of Darkness version escape from tarkov You will get the game and beta access for free.

This announcement was made during escape from tarkov arena Streamer Tournament at TwitchCon. Top streamers from escape from tarkov Scenes are competing against each other in the first official public tournament arena, The tournament is still ongoing at the time of writing, but early footage looks good. The fight is instantly recognizable tarkov The players and some of the maps look great.

Perhaps the only downside so far has been how difficult it has been to follow on stream, with the viewer tools being somewhat limited and not giving viewers all the information they need to find out who is winning the round. However, Nikita also confirmed in his interview that the final version will have better spectator tools for eSports. He also teased that the company is looking to run large-scale e-sports events, as we see counter attack When Arena launched.

Nikita also revealed that version escape from tarkov arena While what we’re seeing at TwitchCon isn’t the most up-to-date version, it’s something the team has built internally in the studio, including things like the kill cam. being added to that functionality arenaWe can hope that this will also be added to the main tarkov Games sooner rather than later.