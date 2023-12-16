Escape from Tarkov Arena releases tomorrow. Credit: Battlestate Games

The closed beta for Escape from Tarkov Arena will officially launch tomorrow, December 17th, 2023.

The release of Arena was announced by Battlestate Games COO Nikita Byanov, who came to DreamHack Hanover and confirmed that Escape from Tarkov Arena will launch on December 17th.

But just because the beta is going live doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed a spot to be able to play it, with invites being issued in waves. The first wave of invites will go out after the final matches of the tournament at DreamHack Hanover, though we don’t know how big that wave will be or how long it will last until the next match.

Escape from Tarkov Arena is a competitive multiplayer spin-off of the main Tarkov game, using the same engine and shooting mechanics. However, the extraction shooter genre of games has gone away in favor of a more combat-focused experience similar to Call of Duty. The game has been shown at several events in recent months and the initial reaction from those who have played it has been good.

The release comes as the first major eSports event for Escape from Tarkov Arena taking place at DreamHack Hanover. The tournament features a prize pool of €100k, with a number of top organizations signing teams to compete over the upcoming weekend. This tournament is really the first high-level competition we’ve seen in Arena and it will be an important test for the game to see if it can make it as an eSport. The matches have been somewhat difficult to follow so far and the dominance of one team has sapped the hype somewhat, but it proves that with some work Arena can become a great eSport.

For those who weren’t able to join the first wave of the beta, more invitations are expected to arrive soon. The development team has stated that they plan to add new players as soon as they are sure that the previous wave is stable and working as intended, though how long that will take remains to be seen.

If you didn’t get into the beta but still want some Tarkov action, the new Vip with a brand new map is expected to arrive at the end of the year, with some fans believing December 26th to be a possible release date , while others are hoping for December 21st. Until then, there’s a brand new questline for you to play with, which has proven somewhat divisive among players.