ESA's next planet hunting mission should eventually find Earth's twin

Artist’s illustration of the European Space Agency’s PLATO spacecraft in full operation. © OHB System AG via Thales Alenia Space

After nearly thirty years of extrasolar planet searching, finding an Earth-like planet orbiting another Sun-like star remains elusive. But in late 2026, the European Space Agency is launching a large multi-element space telescope, whose observational life of 4.5 to 8 years will go a long way in finding out how common extrasolar Earths really are.

The PLATO, Planetary Transit and Star Oscillation missions will address fundamental questions such as: How do planetary systems form and evolve? Does the frequency of terrestrial planets depend on the environment in which they formed? PLATO will also provide new data on the stellar physics of a number of solar-type stars, but that is a topic for a future post.

PLATO will have a huge field of view; In a single area, there are about 300,000 targets, as Isabella Pagano, PLATO’s co-principal investigator and director of the Catania Astrophysical Observatory, part of Italy’s National Institute for Astrophysics, tells me in her office in Sicily.

Most of its star catalog will be located at a distance of a few hundred to a few thousand light years.

The current version of the PLATO Input Catalog includes about 180,000 stars in the PLATO Field South, which have already been selected and will be observed for at least 2 years, Catania Astrophysical Observatory astrophysicist and PLATO mission member Marco Montalto told me in Sicily. . But the most likely option is to either keep observing the same area and the same stars or also observe another area further north, which would bring the total number of stars to about 360,000, he says.

Plato would have a prime vantage point

From the gravitationally stable Earth-Sun Lagrangian Point 2, about 1.5 million km away, PLATO will scan a large number of pre-selected solar-type stars, including some red dwarfs, looking for clear signatures of an Earth-like planet. Because it rotates on the face. Of its parent star.

Plato actually has no instruments; Only 26 camera elements that will collect photons for photometry, measurement of intensity and brightness from a given astronomical target.

For its planet-hunting activity, the mission seeks to detect the decrease in brightness of the target star caused by a terrestrial mass planet passing in front of its parent star.

Although it takes only 12 hours for an Earth-like planet to transit past a Sun-like star, astronomers need at least two complete transits to confirm that an Earth-sized planet is indeed orbiting its star. doing.

Discovery of telltale dimming caused by a transiting Earth

You want to observe objects for as long as possible; This allows you to detect possible planetary transits with orbital periods that are comparable to those of a planet like our Earth, Enrico Corsaro, an astrophysicist at the Catania Observatory and member of the PLATO Science Association, told me in Sicily. You basically have to see the planet rotating around the star at least twice; I say twice, because if it happens once, it might just be a fake incident, he says.

ESA says that during its mission, PLATO is expected to image hundreds of rocky planets orbiting other stars, including some Earth’s twins. ESA notes that the mission should be able to determine the bulk properties of the planets to help determine their potential habitability as well as the overall architecture of their planetary systems.

Despite decades of observations, astronomers have still not found a solar system with an architecture similar to ours. That is, a Jupiter-mass planet is at a Jupiter-like distance from its parent star and has an inner Solar System that is a G-type yellow dwarf like our normal Sun. This is most likely due to observational bias; The fact is that until now we have struggled with the limitations of both ground- and space-based observatories.

But ESA says the mission should partly change the planet-hunting paradigm by measuring the mass, radius and age of their host stars with an accuracy of ten percent. PLATO will also provide ultra-high precision, long (at least two years), uninterrupted photometric observations in the visible band of very large samples of bright stars, the space agency says.

The frequency of Earth-like planets in the habitable zone around a Sun-like star is very uncertain; Montalto says it could be thirty to sixty percent.

We still know very little about the populations of exoplanets around Sun-like stars.

Pagano says that today we know of more than 4000 planetary systems and we cannot say that any of them are real solid solar system analogs.

Following in the footsteps of Galileo

Yet, here in Catania where the night sky can often be extraordinary, there is a certain synergy to discovering planets around nearby stars. This may be partly because astronomical culture in Italy dates back some 500 years to the days of the Italian philosopher and early cosmology theorist Giordano Bruno, who posited that we might live on one of many such habitable planets in the larger universe. Are. But it was Galileo Galilei who championed scientifically rigorous observation of our own solar system in the same era.

Pagano says that one important difference between Galileo and Europe’s previous sky observers was at least that Galileo recorded his observations in a scientific manner, with dates, times, and often pictures. This was an early turning point in our understanding of our solar system and our place in the larger universe.

As for Plato’s ultimate extraterrestrial legacy?

A statistically larger sample for extrasolar terrestrial planets has never been obtained, Montalto says, but eventually, we will have a complete picture of where planets are forming.