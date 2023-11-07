ESA’s Euclid mission surprises researchers with the quality of first images

Early release images of Euclid Image processing by ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, J.-C. Cuilandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Four months after launch, the European Space Agency’s Euclid spacecraft has sent back its first stunning color photos. Five images were officially unveiled to the media today at ESA’s European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, Germany, which highlighted the technical progress of the mission.

The five initial release images capture details of both clusters of distant galaxies as well as globular clusters of old stars within our own Galaxy with unprecedented sensitivity and precision.

The mission, with contributions from NASA, is on the verge of starting its regular science of imaging galaxies across a third of the sky in hopes of finally uncovering the mysteries behind the dark universe.

That is, the true nature of dark matter and dark energy, which are believed to make up 95 percent of the known universe. Incredibly, each image represents just one hour of observation time for the 1.2-meter telescope located at the gravitationally stable Earth-Sun Lagrange Point 2.

Jason Rhodes, Euclid’s U.S. science lead at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, tells me here in Darmstadt that all five are really exciting because they highlight different aspects of Euclid’s ability to take broad, deep and high-resolution images of the visible and near-infrared. Let’s display.

The Perseus Galaxy Cluster in all its glory

The undisputed star of the initial image release was without a doubt the Perseus galaxy cluster, which is arguably the most emblematic of the kind of data the team needs to carry out its mission in understanding dark matter and dark energy.

ESA says the Euclid image shows 1000 galaxies belonging to the Perseus Cluster and more than 100,000 additional galaxies in the background. One of the most massive structures ever known in our universe, the Perseus Cluster is located just 240 million light years away.

It is produced by a dark matter filament; That’s what we think, René Lorries, Euclid’s project scientist, told me here in Darmstadt. He says that these galaxies also come together there due to the gravitational pool of dark matter.

In the official image, you see the low level, brightness, and the spacecraft’s VIS (visible) instrument is so good, says Lories, that you can see the background stars disintegrating from their galaxies. But they are still under the gravitational influence of the cluster’s dark matter, he says.

Globular cluster NGC 6397. Located within our own galaxy, about 7800 light-years away, NGC 6397 is a collection of hundreds of thousands of stars held together by gravity; ESA says it is the second-closest globular cluster to Earth. ESA says that currently, no other telescope apart from Euclid can observe the entire globular cluster in a single observation, and simultaneously isolate so many stars in the cluster.

We want to study here how this globular cluster moves in our galaxy, says Lories. If you do modeling, you’ll see a gravitational tidal tail caused by the stars that are trailing while this globular cluster is moving into our galaxy, he says.

Euclid’s image of the Perseus group of galaxies Image processing by ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, J.-C. Cuilandre (CEA Paris-Saclay), G. Anselmi, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

What is dark matter and dark energy?

ESA says dark matter determines the gravitational effects between and within galaxies and initially slowed the expansion of the universe. Dark energy, in contrast, is responsible for its current rapid growth.

ESA says that by measuring the sizes of billions of galaxies with unprecedented precision over the billion-year history of the universe, Euclid will provide a 3D view of the dark matter distribution in our universe. Euclid will explain how it expanded and how structure formed in cosmic history – and from this, astronomers can infer the properties of dark energy, dark matter and gravity, ESA notes.

As for Euclid’s ability to shed light on the unexpected?

When we look back 10 billion years in time, we see all the galaxies in this time period and all the galaxies that have evolved since that time, Lories says. He says, six billion years ago suddenly all the stars in these galaxies started forming very energetically. It’s all very complicated, and we have no idea how it actually happens. I think Euclid could have a lot to say about this, says Lories.