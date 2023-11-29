A European space mission found an orbital resonance system, which tells astronomers about the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

Advertisement

The European Space Agency (ESA) has several missions underway to discover and study exoplanets, which are planets outside our solar system.

One of those missions, Cheops (Characterizing Exoplanet Satellite), has discovered a rare star system located about 100 light years away.

According to ESA, this is an important discovery because it can tell us about the formation and evolution of the planetary system.

Cheops has discovered a star named HD110067, which has at least six planets orbiting it, and the orbital configuration of these planets suggests that the system has changed significantly since it formed more than a billion years ago. Is unchanged till now.

“We believe that only about one percent of all systems remain in resonance,” said Raphael Luque of the University of Chicago’s astronomy department. That’s why HD110067 is special and invites further study.

“It shows us the ancient configuration of a planetary system that has remained untouched”.

The drop in brightness of the star was first detected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in 2020 – a sign that planets may be passing between the star and our view of its light.

Initially, astronomers thought the data revealed two possible planets, but two years later, new data from TESS showed that the initial hypothesis did not make sense, but instead provided evidence of two different possible planets. were done.

“That’s when we decided to use Cheops. We went looking for signals across all the possible periods of those planets,” Luke said.

Planets in ‘orbital resonance’

The planets are in orbital resonance, which means that their orbital periods can be expressed as the ratio of two integers.

In the case of HD110067, the outermost planet takes 20.519 days to orbit, which is about 1.5 times the orbital period of the next planet, which is 13.673 days. This in turn is about 1.5 times the orbital period of the inner planet with 9.114 days.

Combining this data with as yet unexplored data, the team was able to identify that there were three more planets in the system.

“Cheops gave us this resonant configuration that allowed us to predict all the other periods. Without that identification of Cheops, it would have been impossible,” Luke explains.

Orbitally resonant planetary systems are very rare, as the natural evolution of planetary orbits has been disrupted in most systems. This may be caused by a giant planet in the system impacting the smaller planets with its greater gravitational influence, a close encounter with a passing star, or even an impact event on one of the planets. Can also happen.

“As our science team says: Cheops is making excellent discoveries normal. Of only three known six-planet resonance systems, this is now the second found by Cheops, and in only three years of operation,” Maximilian Günther said, ESA project scientist for Cheops.

ESA’s other dedicated exoplanet missions are PLATO and Ariel.

PLATO is planned to launch in 2026 and will use its array of cameras to study Earth-like exoplanets in orbit around the habitable zone of Sun-like stars, measure the planet’s size, and discover exomoons and rings around them. Will use.

Meanwhile, Ariel is planned to launch in 2029 and will analyze the chemical composition of exoplanet atmospheres.

Advertisement

The results of all three missions will reveal what exoplanets and their systems are like, and tell us how unique our own Solar System is.

Source