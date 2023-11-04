ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO successfully completed, to be listed on November 16



The initial public offering (IPO) of ESAF Small Finance Bank, which ran from November 3 to November 7, has been successfully concluded with a strong response from investors. The IPO was oversubscribed by 1.74 times, which saw participation from all investor categories. High net worth individuals bought 2.44 times their quota, while retail investors bid for almost double their share. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed 90% of their shares.

The Kerala-based bank aims to raise Rs 463 crore ($6.2 million) through the public issue, which includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 390.70 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 72.30 crore by promoters and investors. . , The IPO was managed by ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors and Nuvama Wealth Management, with Link Intime India Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar.

On the first day of the IPO, the bank raised Rs 135 crore from anchor investors like Anant Capital Ventures Fund and ICICI Prudential (LON:) Life Insurance. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 57-60 per share.

The IPO also included a fresh issue of 6,51,16,667 shares (₹390.70 crore) and an OFS of 1,20,50,000 shares (₹72.30 crore) at prices of ₹57 to ₹60 per share. Anchor investors absorbed 29.19% of the IPO size affecting QIB shares, with a one-month lock-in period offered for half the shares and a three-month lock-in period for the rest.

ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to use the capital raised to boost its capital adequacy and expand its asset book. Before the listing, the bank’s shares were trading at a premium of about 35 per cent in the gray market, indicating a potential listing gain of 33.33%.

The bank’s shares are expected to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on November 16. After the allotment ends on November 10, refunds will be processed by November 13, demat credits will be available by November 15. The success of the IPO reflects the bank’s strong performance indicators, including substantial assets under management, high compound annual growth rate (CAGR), and a strong micro loan advances to gross advances ratio.

