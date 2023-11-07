In new images released from its Euclid telescope, the European Space Agency (ESA) has offered a glimpse of distant galaxies never seen before.

The European Space Agency (ESA) on Tuesday unveiled the first stunning images from its deep space telescope Euclid.

The full-color photos offer the clearest glimpse of the universe yet, as the telescope continues its mission to uncover the mysteries of the farthest reaches of space known as the “dark universe.”

The Euclid telescope was launched in July on a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral, US, on a 6-year mission to explore a region of space 1.5 million km away.

It took a month to reach its destination and has now begun sending its discoveries back to Earth as it continues to investigate how dark matter and dark energy affect our universe today.

“Dark matter pulls galaxies together and causes them to rotate faster than visible matter; dark energy is driving the accelerated expansion of the universe. Euclid marks the first time cosmologists can study these competing dark mysteries together. “, said Professor Carol Mundell, ESA Science Director.

“Euclid will mark a leap forward in our understanding of the universe as a whole, and these outstanding Euclid images show that the mission is poised to help answer one of the greatest mysteries of modern physics”.

What is Euclid’s mission?

By observing the sizes, distances and motions of billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light years away using infrared sensors, the team behind Euclid hopes to create the largest cosmic 3D map ever made.

Named after the ancient Greek mathematician Euclid, the telescope will observe billions of galaxies covering more than one-third of the sky.

Euclid’s infrared detector – contributed by the US space agency NASA (which will also launch its own telescope, called Roman, in 2027) – enables it to produce a remarkably clear image across vast swaths of the sky in just one go.

The newly released images have allowed the team to zoom into sharp focus on previously unseen distant galaxies.

“We have never seen astronomical images like this before, containing so much information. They are even more beautiful and sharp than we expected, showing us many previously unseen features in well-known regions of the nearby universe. Now we are ready The mission aims to observe billions of galaxies and study their evolution over cosmic time, René Lories, the mission’s lead scientist, said in a statement.

“Our high standards for this telescope succeeded: there is so much detail in these images, all thanks to a special optical design, perfect manufacturing and assembly of the telescope and instruments, and extremely precise pointing and temperature control,” Euclid project manager ,Giuseppe Rucka, added.

What can be seen in the images?

For the first time, scientists have been able to identify several faint galaxies that were previously unseen.

One of the most stunning images is of 1,000 galaxies belonging to the Perseus Cluster, and more than 100,000 additional galaxies in the background.

Some of the galaxies now visible in minute detail thanks to Euclid’s images are so far away that their light has taken 10 billion years to reach us.

Scientists believe that galaxy clusters like Perseus can form only if dark matter is present in the universe.

Euclid will continue to observe many galaxy clusters, such as Perseus, and uncover the “dark” element that holds them together.

One of the first galaxies observed by Euclid is the aptly named “Hidden Galaxy”, also known as IC 342 or Caldwell 5.

Similar in appearance to our own galaxy, Euclid is able to obtain important information about the stars in this galaxy using its infrared detectors.

