Erosion may have played a role in shaping the Great Sphinx of Giza

A beautiful profile of the Great Sphinx including the pyramids of Menkaure and Khafre in Giza, Cairo, Egypt

Many mysteries still surround the Great Sphinx of Giza. Half man and half lion, this colossal statue was created for Pharaoh Khafre, builder of the second pyramid at Giza, around 2500 BC.

But when the ancient Egyptians began building the Sphinx, what region did they visit – and did these natural surroundings play a role in its construction?

To address these questions, a team of scientists from New York University replicated the climatic conditions that existed when the Sphinx was formed, to show how wind blew against the rock formations and, possibly for the first time, to reveal one of the most recognizable features in the world. One of the worthy statues was given shape.

“Our findings offer a possible ‘origin story’ for how structures like the Sphinx could have arisen from erosion,” explains Leif Ristroff, associate professor at the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University and senior author of the study.

To do this, Ristorff and his colleagues at NYU’s Applied Mathematics Laboratory took mounds of soft soil that had harder, less erodible material embedded inside them – mimicking the Mokkatam Formation, which is the hard and soft soil that covers the Giza Plateau. There is a sequence of sediment layers.

They then washed these structures with a fast-flowing stream of water – to mimic wind – which carved and reshaped them, eventually reaching the Sphinx-like structure.

“Unexpected shapes come from how the flow is bent around difficult or low-erosion parts,” Ristroph explains.

Harder or more resistant materials became the “head” of the lion and many other features – such as an undercut “neck”, “paws” placed in the front on the ground, and an arched “back” – evolved as softer materials were transformed by flow. Is removed soon.

A laboratory sphinx has been carved through an experiment that mimics wind blowing as opposed to once being shapeless clay mounds, in which hardened material became the lion's "head" and other features – such as an undercut "neck", "paws" placed in the front on the ground, and an arched "back" – are evolving.

Ristroff concluded, “Our results provide a simple basic theory of how structures like the Sphinx could have arisen from erosion.” “Indeed, there are yardangs in existence today that look like sitting or lying animals, which supports our findings.”

Yardangs, meaning “steep bank” in the Turkic languages ​​of Central Asia, are landscape features found mostly in desert areas. They are formed when wind picks up dust and mineral particles, “sandblasting” any rock in its path. Depending on how strong and where the wind is blowing, strange shapes – some resembling different objects or even people – will form over time.

Rock formations in the Dunhuang Yardang National Geopark, a site located around the Gobi Desert 180 km northwest of Dunhuang, Gansu Province, China. The geopark rock formations developed over a period of 700,000 years.

In addition to the flow experiments, the study also noted that the Sphinx faces the direction of the prevailing wind, supporting its origin as Yardang.

The study “Sculpting the Sphinx” was accepted for publication in the journal physical review fluids (2023). Additional materials and interviews provided by New York University.