Erling Haaland's injury return unknown as Man City striker suffers 'bone-stress reaction'

Erling Haaland’s foot injury will be assessed on a day-to-day basis after Pep Guardiola admitted he does not know when the Manchester City striker will return from a “bone-stress reaction”.

Haaland, 23, suffered the problem in the defeat against Aston Villa in midweek, with Guardiola confirming the issue as a “bone-stress reaction”, which ruled him out of the trip to Luton Town.

Guardiola’s side are trying to end a run of four Premier League games without a win, saying on Haaland: “Bone-stress reaction in his foot. After the last game against Aston Villa he felt like he couldn’t play.

Asked how serious the injury was, Guardiola said: “I don’t know, week by week, day by day we’ll see what happens.”

The Premier League’s top scorer this season, with 14 goals, has not missed a game this season due to an ankle problem suffered during the international break, when he was sent home from duty with Norway to recover.

He has started every Premier League and Champions League game, with Guardiola commiserating over his injury record after recently spending time on the sidelines at Borussia Dortmund. He only missed the EFL Cup tie against Newcastle when he was an unused substitute. He played in all five of City’s league matches in last season’s treble-winning season.

Without him in the matchday squad at Kenilworth Road, Guardiola chose Julián Álvarez to lead his attack, with Jeremy Doku also missing for the trip.

Guaridola stressed that his team will have to adapt to games without their senior players throughout the season. “It is certain that Erling has become very important since he arrived. But we get to see this kind of thing during the season. Injuries, suspensions, problems, we have to adapt,” he said.

City have recently seen John Stones return from injury and he was on the bench against Luton.

