Cabins generally evoke humble feelings, but “The Cabin” in South Wales, New York is something else entirely.

The property hit the market for $14.5 million, which would be a record price in Erie County, WKBW reports.

Canaan Realty has the listing.

11571 Warner Hill Road (Canaan Realty)

The expansive 17,000-square-foot residence sits on 180 acres that includes a 4-acre lake, an indoor basketball court, stables for 26 horses, and an horseback riding arena.

The log home, built in 2011 and owned by Warner Hill LLC, has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

“In New York State, there aren’t many like it; “This is not a New York State type of property,” broker Alan Olmsted told the outlet.

The price, three and a half times the highest sales price in the county in the past decade, has raised questions.

Rosalind Bergin, president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, described the property as “above a mansion” and questioned whether its record-breaking price list would find any buyers.

Olmsted envisioned the property as attractive to someone seeking a primary residence or secondary home away from the city.

New York estates have been hitting the market lately.

Former radio host and Emmy-winning talk show personality Sally Jessie Raphael put her long-owned country estate in New York’s Dutchess County on the market a few weeks ago. The sprawling 25.5-acre Pawling estate, known as Elmwood Farms, is listed for $6.5 million, Robb reports. Purchased by Rafael and her late husband Carl Soderland in 1997 for more than $1.7 million, the property has been in the same family for nine generations.

Elmwood Farm features an Elizabethan-style Tudor manor house, as well as additional structures that include two caretaker’s houses, a carriage house with driver’s quarters, a yoga studio, and a 12,000-square-foot stable.

– Ted Glanzer

Source: therealdeal.com