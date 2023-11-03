Eric Trump testifies in fraud trial that emails and testimony show he never worked on his father's financial statements

Eric Trump, one of two sons entrusted with running Donald Trump’s real estate empire, swore under oath Thursday that he was never involved in financial statements that New York state lawyers say were fraudulently filed. The value of the former president’s assets and family businesses was inflated.

But when he was shown a decade-old email requesting information about one of his father’s financial statements, the exasperated son tried to clarify.

“We are a major organization, a huge real estate organization – yes, I’m pretty sure I understand we have financial statements. Absolutely,” Eric Trump testified in the family and company’s civil fraud trial. But the Trump Organization’s executive vice president insisted: “I had no involvement and never worked on my father’s financial statements.”

Although another Trump Organization executive testified that Eric Trump was recently on a video call about his father’s financial statements in 2021, the son said he did not remember it.

“I field thousands of calls a day,” he said.

Eric Trump took the stand alongside his brother and fellow Trump Organization executive vice president Donald Trump Jr. on a closely watched and sometimes tumultuous day at the trial. The day ended with Judge Arthur Engoron suggesting he might extend a gag order after defense attorneys again criticized his law clerk’s role in the case.

Early in the trial, after Donald Trump defamed the clerk on social media, Angoron barred participants in the case from defaming his employees. The former president has been fined twice, a total of $15,000, for what the judge said were violations.

Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly complained about clerks sending notes to the judge during testimony, a practice the lawyers believe is unfair and unfair to them. Angoron says he has “absolutely unfettered authority” over the clerk’s advice.

When the defense took the stand again Thursday, Eric Trump watched quietly as the witness, occasionally table-pounding Angoron, said he would refer the lawyers to his staff member again. May expand the gag order to include.

The former president, his adult son and other defendants deny wrongdoing in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. They accused him of inflating his net worth in the former president’s annual “Statement of Financial Position” documents, which were given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans and make deals.

“So sad to see my sons being victimized in a political witch hunt,” the Republican 2024 presidential frontrunner wrote on his Truth social platform on Thursday. James and Angoron are Democrats.

Donald Trump is scheduled to testify on Monday, followed by his daughter Ivanka on Wednesday. Late Thursday an appeals court rejected his request to delay his testimony.

Eric Trump will return to the witness stand on Friday.

His role in the family business first gained attention in the trial, when an appraiser testified that the scion had taken an active interest in shaping the value of the Trump National Golf Club and Seven Springs estate in New York’s suburban Westchester County a decade ago. , According to the lawsuit, Donald Trump’s financial statements listed properties at appraised values ​​that were double the appraiser’s estimate.

Eric Trump testified that he could not remember the name of the appraiser, let alone the appraisal.

As he began his testimony, he said that he “never had anything to do with the statement of financial position”, did not believe he ever saw one, and was “not personally aware” of the document. And “knew nothing” about it, really, until this matter came to light.

“That’s not what I did for the company,” said the son, who said he focuses on building and operating the properties.

State attorney Andrew Amer showed them 2013 emails from then-Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConkey.

In one, McConkey told Eric Trump – who was then in a different role at the company – that he was “working on the details of your father’s financial situation” and that he needed information about one of the company’s properties. Was.

In another message, McConkey said he was “working on the notes to Mr. Trump’s annual financial statement” and asked for an update on recent major construction work from Eric Trump and others.

“Yes, I know Jeff McConkey does the financial statements for my father,” Eric Trump said, leaning back in his chair. Soon after, he began his answer about the “huge real estate organization”, his voice rising as he spoke.

Emails and documents indicate that he responded to McConkey’s requests. But when asked to acknowledge that he was actually “very familiar” with the financial statements, Eric Trump presented the messages as responding to an accounting associate’s request for asset details.

He said, “I don’t think it would have been recorded” that they were for financial statements.

For his part, Donald Trump Jr. testified that he merely passed on the financial statements, relying on the assurances of company finance officials and an outside accounting firm that the information was accurate.

During his second day on the witness stand Thursday, he said that despite James’ allegations, he still believed his father’s financial statements were “materially accurate.” The former president has said that the documents, if anything, understate his wealth.

Trump Jr. also revealed that gaming giant Bailey had recently paid the Trump Organization $60 million to buy the right to operate a public golf course in New York City. Terms of the lease transfer for the former Trump Golf Links Ferry Point in the Bronx were not previously disclosed.

Outside court, Trump Jr. told reporters that he thought his testimony “went really well, if we were really dealing with logic and reason, the way business is done.”

“Unfortunately, the Attorney General has brought a case that is pure political persecution,” he said. “I think it’s a really scary precedent for New York – for me, for example, before I’ve even spent a day in court, I’m clearly guilty of fraud for trusting my accountant, for Wait: Accounting.”

