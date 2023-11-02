Eric Trump testifies he had no knowledge of father’s financial details, but emails show some involvement

NEW YORK – Eric Trump, one of two sons entrusted with running Donald Trump’s real estate empire, swore under oath Thursday that he was never involved in or aware of the financial details that the state Attorneys say the fraud inflated the value of the former president’s property and family. Business.

But when a New York state attorney turned up decades-old emails in which a fellow Trump Organization executive asked him for information needed to complete one of his father’s financial returns, the exasperated son attempted to clarify.

“We are a major organization, a huge real estate organization – yes, I’m pretty sure I understand we have financial statements. Absolutely,” Eric Trump testified. But, he insisted: “I had no involvement and never worked on my father’s statement of financial position.”

Eric Trump took the stand with his brother Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday as witnesses in the family’s New York civil fraud trial, ahead of their father’s scheduled testimony on Monday. Both sons are executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization.

Answering questions the other day, Trump Jr. also revealed that gaming giant Bailey recently paid his company $60 million to buy the right to operate a public golf course in New York City. Terms of the lease transfer for the former Trump Golf Links Ferry Point in the Bronx were not previously disclosed.

The sale comes as the city attempts to end Donald Trump’s association with the course following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The company managed the 18-hole course, now called Bally’s Golf Links at Ferry Point, until this year.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump, his company and top executives, including Eric and Donald Jr., accusing them of revealing the former president’s total income over annual financial statements given to banks, insurers and others to secure loans. There have been allegations of aggravation of wealth. Make deals.

The former president and other defendants deny wrongdoing.

Donald Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, reiterated on his Truth Social platform Thursday that he views the lawsuit as “rigged,” a “miscarriage of justice” and “election interference.” James and the judge who decided the case, Arthur Angoron, are Democrats.

“The Trump Organization is financially strong, powerful, very liquid and has done nothing wrong,” Trump wrote.

As Eric Trump began his testimony, he said that he “never had anything to do with the statement of financial position,” that he did not believe he had ever seen one and “In fact, until this case he had no idea about it.” I didn’t know anything.” It came to fruition.”

“That’s not what I did for the company,” said the son, who stressed that his interest is primarily in “pouring the concrete” — building and operating the properties. He said that although he was aware that the company had financial documents, he was “not personally aware of the details of the financial position.”

State attorney Andrew Amer showed them 2013 emails from then-Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConkey, who explained to Eric Trump that he was “working on the details of your father’s financial situation” and asked him about one of the company’s properties. Information was needed.

“So did you know your father’s annual financial statements as of August 2013?” Amer asked.

“It appears so,” testified Eric Trump, who was a low-level executive at the time.

In another email that year, McConkey said he was “working on the notes to Mr. Trump’s annual financial statement” and asked Eric and others for an update on any major construction work recently started.

“Yes, I know Jeff McConkey does the financial statements for my father,” Eric Trump said, leaning back in his chair and adjusting his suit jacket. When asked a question in the same line, he answered about the company being a “huge real estate organisation”, his voice rising while speaking.

Donald Trump Jr. testified earlier Thursday that, despite James’ allegations, he still believed his father’s financial statements were “materially accurate.” His father has said that, if anything, the numbers listed in the documents understate his wealth and the value of his skyscrapers, golf courses and other properties.

Reiterating his testimony Wednesday, Trump Jr. insisted he dealt with the financial statements merely in passing — signing them over as trustee of his father’s trust and providing them to lenders to comply with loan requirements. to do. He reiterated that he did so relying on assurances from company finance officials and an outside accounting firm that the information was accurate.

He testified, “If they had assured me in their expert opinion that these things were OK, I would have had no problem with it and I would have signed accordingly.”

Outside court, Trump Jr. told reporters that he thought his testimony “went really well, if we were really dealing with logic and reason, the way business is done.”

“Unfortunately, the Attorney General has brought a case that is pure political persecution,” he said. “I think it sets a really scary precedent for New York for me, for example, before I even spend a day in court, I’m obviously guilty of fraud for trusting my accountant to, wait for it. Do: Accounting.”

