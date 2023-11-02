Eric Adams says immigrants are behind the surge in NYC’s red-light district

Mayor Eric Adams has blamed the increase in prostitution in the Queens neighborhood on the influx of Venezuelan female immigrants who are struggling to find other work in the Big Apple.

Hizzoner said the increase in “illegal” activity on street corners in Corona is just “an example” of how the country’s ongoing migrant crisis is crippling the city.

It is unclear whether the Venezuelan migrants the mayor mentioned are being sex-trafficked to perform these acts, or whether they are seeking sex of their own free will.

“This is what happens when you create an environment where people can’t support themselves – you can’t work, you can’t hold down your job and you have to make it illegal to do that,” Adams told reporters during an event. One has to turn to activities.” Tuesday briefing.

“When I talk about the growing impact this is going to have on our city, this is what I’m talking about,” he said. “We are going to create generational problems based on the failure of the national government, and this is an example of that.”

Adams said another of these red-light districts has emerged in East New York, Brooklyn, where he said prostitution “happens openly during the day.”

An employee at a Queens business told The Post on Wednesday that the area was filled with migrant prostitutes — and the number had “tripled” in recent months.

“There are Chinese and Colombians, but mostly Venezuelans,” the employee said. She said she could tell based on their accent.

“It started 4 or 5 months ago,” she added. “From 70th Street and all the way down Roosevelt [Avenue]There is a lot of prostitution there.

A nearby business owner said she had recently noticed an influx of women working on the streets, but she was not sure they were newly arrived asylum seekers.

“There’s more. Asians, Latinos, a mix of everyone… I see them day and night, but more at night,” he said.

He added, “I go out at night and they’re on the corners.” “I don’t know if they’re new or not,” he said, referring to their immigration status.

Another store owner said he had also seen an increase – but only in prostitutes who appeared to be Asian.

In recent months, female sex workers have lined up along Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, Queens. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed to the New York Post on Tuesday that many of the prostitutes are Venezuelan immigrants. for the new york post

He said, “I see a lot of Chinese on Roosevelt Avenue but not many Latinos.” “Your families come here. It should not happen. It’s like a strip in Las Vegas.

“I’ve been here 25 years and this is the worst situation I’ve seen.”

Meanwhile, Adams on Tuesday also took aim at city officials who believe it is a victimless crime and are trying to legalize prostitution.

“This is where idealism collides with realism,” he said.

“I’ve told elected officials that women are just trying to get things done [and ask]’Why are you trying to harm them?’

But, the mayor said, “There are real issues around illicit sex work, not just from STDs to sex trafficking to the involvement of young girls in it and violence.

Residents have compared the street to Bangkok’s red-light district. New York Post

“So people who don’t understand how serious this is are hindering our progress,” Adams said of the push by city lawmakers to legalize prostitution.

He said: “We need a real partnership to prosecute johns, we want to focus on johns, and we want to focus on giving support to those sex workers to make sure they are free from this activity. Not being forced, but complying with the law.”

Under New York law, prostitution is considered a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable by up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to $500.

Meanwhile, patronizing a prostitute is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

But the law hasn’t yet stopped them from soliciting men on Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, which The Post exclusively revealed in July had become an open market for sex dubbed a “lovers’ market.” “It is said.

Concerned mothers told The Post at the time that women could be seen hanging out day and night in front of pool halls, dentist shops and massage parlors, and even handing out their X-rated business cards to neighborhood kids. Also recruit for.

It was featured twice in September on “The NYC Walking Show,” a YouTube channel that offers first-person tours of iconic Big Apple neighborhoods and attractions such as Yankee Stadium and Times Square.

“It shocked me what was happening in broad daylight,” said the channel’s YouTuber Sifat Razwan. “It’s more serious than day.”

“On the other hand this [is] It’s been really eye-opening that this actually happens outside of all those glamorous parts of New York,” said Razwan, 24, of Jamaica, Queens.

One resident even compared the neighborhood to the red-light district of the Thai capital, which has earned a reputation for being a hub for prolific and cheap sex workers.

Women can be seen roaming in front of pool halls, dentist shops and massage parlors day and night. It is unclear to the New York Post whether these women are being sex-trafficked or whether they are choosing prostitution to make money. seth gottfried

“But it doesn’t feel like New York anymore,” Ramses Frias told The Post. “It’s like Bangkok, the red-light district. “It’s like a market in a third world country.”

“We don’t want to have to wade through trash on our streets,” Frias said. “We want to walk with our heads held high like New Yorkers.”

