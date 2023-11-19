ERCOT cancels program aimed at increasing power reserves ahead of winter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ERCOT canceled a program that sought extra power from energy companies ahead of winter after receiving limited response from those companies.

ERCOT announced the program in October to increase operating reserves and maintain grid reliability during the upcoming peak season. Still, without additional resources, ERCOT said it does not expect any problems for the upcoming winter of 2023–2024.

“The request for additional capacity was an added layer of caution to mitigate the high risk during this winter’s extreme weather,” said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. “ERCOT is not anticipating emergency situations this winter and expects to have adequate resources to meet demand.”

ERCOT said it has made several improvements to the grid since the deadly winter storm of 2021, which left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power for days. According to ERCOT, some of those improvements include weather-related inspections of electric generating units and transmission facilities, additional support services and firm fuel supply service.

ERCOT President Vegas told the Dallas Morning News that it was “disappointing” that it did not receive a better response from industries or companies interested in participating in the program.

“It was disappointing that there wasn’t more available in the buyout,” Vegas told the Dallas Morning News. “We’re really going to focus on learning what we can do to improve in the future.”

ERCOT said, despite the program ending, it still believes there is potential to expand grid demand response through industrial, commercial and residential entities and said it will explore incentives and product design. Will work with the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) to

It adds, “Reducing peak demand at critical times can be an effective tool in an overall portfolio of reliability solutions.”

Source: www.kxan.com