Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals supports the prevention of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) worldwide

BUCHAREST, Romania, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of innovative treatments, is joining forces with the global industry to collaborate on the prevention of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in support of Has joined. AMR Awareness Week, a global campaign to promote understanding of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Previously named World Antimicrobial Awareness Week or WAAW, World AMR Awareness Week is observed every year from 18 to 24 November. The rapid emergence of resistant bacteria is occurring worldwide and threatening the efficacy of existing antibiotics. There is high demand for AMR products, particularly outside the US, and without industry collaboration and new product innovation and delivery, many patients will not have access to life-saving treatments.

According to a joint report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the WHO Regional Office for Europe, AMR remains a major public health concern in the WHO European Region, as estimated by the European Union/European Economic Area (EU). . /EEA) alone shows that each year more than 670,000 infections are caused by bacteria resistant to antibiotics and approximately 33,000 people die as a direct result.

Market conditions and traditional business models make it difficult to provide new AMR products to patients in need. This condition adversely impacts millions of patients not only in the US and Western markets, but also millions of patients globally, especially in emerging markets, where resistance rates are three to four times higher than in Western countries , as well as high demand for modern medicines. As a result, the traditional pharma business model does not work for antibiotics, and we argue for a new approach that prioritizes high-need emerging markets, which present both significant volume and pricing opportunities.

“We have seen that most of the new AMR treatments have been launched in the US and Western Europe, where prices are higher and uptake is lower,” said Cem Zörüler, CEO of Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals. “However, there is high unmet need and untapped markets in other areas outside these core regions, falling between low- and high-income countries where there are large numbers of people who could benefit from AMR products.”

“The bottom line is that the world needs more antibiotics,” says Mert Zörlüler, Er-Kim’s CFO. The Western world can support this initiative by collaborating with regions outside their markets to develop and deliver much-needed treatments. Clearly, there is a market for AMR products and there is an urgent need for all industry participants and the financial community to work together to reevaluate their commercial approaches to identify low priority markets.

Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals is at the forefront of tackling AMR, and is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to high-need markets. Our strategy includes forming commercial partnerships for innovative antibiotics and establishing targeted distribution networks in emerging markets. We are also launching management programs for sustainable antibiotic use.

We call on our industry peers and financial partners to join us in redefining the pharmaceutical approach to prioritize public health, especially in underserved areas. Together, we can effectively address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance.

