December 12, 2023
News Highlights: Top Global Market News of the Day – December 10, 2023 09:16 PM EST


Late 11:59:51 2023-12-11 PM EST

0.659 USD

+0.39%

+0.56%

-3.26%

India Stocks-India’s Nifty trading in a tight range ahead of inflation data, Fed policy

11:52 pm

again

Indian rupee-rupee is up, but US CPI may remain range-bound ahead of Fed outcome

11:50 pm

again

India Bonds-India bond yields fall; Inflation prints, Fed decisions remain key triggers

11:33 pm

again

Oil rises ahead of interest rate decision; fear of oversupply remains

11:01 pm

again

Australia, NZ DLRS rise, all eyes on US inflation

10:56 pm

again

India Stocks-India’s Nifty 50 hits record high ahead of inflation data, Fed policy

10:51 pm

again

Gold held steady as traders took direction from US inflation data

10:07 pm

again

Rupee to rest at 83.40/USD support ahead of Indian-US inflation data

09:50 pm

again

Indian stocks – Indian stocks are sure to rise ahead of inflation data, Fed policy

09:39 pm

again

Philippine central bank hikes rates; First cut seen in Q3 2024, similar to Fed

09:07 pm

again

Asian shares rise ahead of US inflation data

08:59 pm

again

Gold rises due to fall in dollar, US inflation data in focus

08:37 pm

again

Yen claws back gains, dollar waits on CPI

08:06 pm

again

Wall Street closes at new 2023 high ahead of inflation data

06:25 pm

again

Wall Street: CPI and FOMC reaching new highs ahead of Fed

11 december

CF

Utilities Gain on Fed Hopes – Utilities Roundup

11 december

DJ

Financial conditions little changed as traders await Fed statement – Financial Roundup

11 december

DJ

Materials gain on rising rate-cut expectations – Materials Roundup

11 december

DJ

Equity markets rise as investors await Fed decision this week

11 december

metric ton

Morning Bid Reading Inflation Tea Leaves from Asia-India, Japan

11 december

again

Equity markets rise as investors await this week’s Fed decision

11 december

metric ton

Toronto markets closed lower as resource stocks fell.

11 december

again

TSX had modest gains on Monday, trading largely dictated by a mix of commodity prices

11 december

metric ton

US stock markets closed with gains on Monday ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting.

11 december

metric ton

November US CPI seen remains stable with faster core growth

11 december

metric ton

