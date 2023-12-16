Equity markets mostly rose as traders focused on macro data – Dec 15, 2023 at 04:57 pm EST
Real Time USA 04:53:55 2023-12-15 PM EST
5 day change
January 1st change
4,719.19 pts
-0.01%
+2.49%
+22.91%
Financials slide, but enjoy strong week after Fed pivot – Financial Roundup
15th December
DJ
Wall St Week Ahead – Epic Treasury Rally May Run Out of Fuel as Fed Pivots to Price
15th December
again
US stock short sellers lose $145 billion in value in 2023 – Ortex
15th December
again
Equity markets rise mostly as traders value macro data
15th December
metric ton
S&P 500 rises for seventh straight week as Fed extends pause
15th December
metric ton
US equity indices end the week on gains as investors consider possible rate cuts
15th December
metric ton
15th December
metric ton
The S&P 500 set a record for the longest weekly winning streak since September 2017…
15th December
again
Unofficially for the week, the S&P 500 rose 2.5%, the Nasdaq Composite…
15th December
again
Top cryptocurrencies decline; Bitcoin remains above $42,000
15th December
metric ton
Equity markets are mixed as traders weigh macro data
15th December
metric ton
S&P 500 slips, but benchmark is on track for 7th week of gains
15th December
again
Dollar rises as US stocks rise, rate cut fever subsides
15th December
again
Equity markets mostly fall intraday as traders give importance to macro data
15th December
metric ton
US equity indices, Treasury yields mixed amid rate speculation after Fed drives stock rally
15th December
metric ton
US benchmark stocks, Treasury yields find relief in afternoon trade
15th December
metric ton
S&P 500, Dow edge lower as Fed official's comments dampen rate cut sentiment
15th December
again
Hedge funds' bearish bets dashed in post-Fed meeting rally
15th December
again
FTSE 100 underperforms as post-Fed rally cools
15th December
One
CAC40: Full Completion Record Validated, 4 Dream Witches
15th December
CF
Pfizer: Dividend increased, stock rises
15th December
CF
CAC40: December closes on a high note, Wall Street more hesitant
15th December
CF
Wall Street likely to start mildly mixed ahead of PMI, industrial production data
15th December
metric ton
S&P 500, Dow open eyes as rate-cut enthusiasm wanes
15th December
again
Statistics Canada on International Transactions in Securities, October 2023
15th December
metric ton
