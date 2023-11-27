November 27, 2023
Equity markets fall – DEP RBA government finally named


share:

general trend

– The yen rises; CNH falls.

– Commodity currencies have also declined.

– Consumer and property companies lagged behind in China.

– BYD: Clear price cutting report.

– China to investigate Zhongzhi – Press.

– China Vanke: Moody’s downgrades rating to junk territory; Outlook negative.

-Australian iron ore producers in decline.

– China State Planner: Strengthening iron ore monitoring at ports.

– US equities FUT remained lower.

– Australia’s name is Andrew Hauser [Bank of England official] As Deputy RBA Governor; Effective from the first RBA Board meeting in 2024 [Hauser has been with the Bank of England for over 30 years],

– RBA governor to speak on Tuesday [Panel Participation by Governor Michele Bullock, at the HKMA-BIS High-Level Conference, Hong Kong],

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

– The ASX 200 opened at 7,042.

-Australian government to introduce RBA overhaul legislation this week – Press [**Reminder Apr 20th (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers releases Review of Reserve Bank [first review since the 1980’s]: will work with the RBA Board to finalize a new statement on the conduct of monetary policy before the end of 2023; Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated in-principle agreement to all 51 recommendations made in the review undertaken last July aimed at making the RBA “fit for the future”; The government should legislate on the changes starting from 1 July 2024].

– (NZ) NZIER: Shadow board recommends no changes to OCR in November [**Note: View in line with analysts’ consensus],

– New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon: Concerned by recent fiscal slippage threat; To receive a Treasury fiscal briefing in the coming days.

– Comvita [CVT.NZ]: Guide half year revenues will be headwinds on PCP by 5% and reported EBITDA after ERP investment for the interim result is expected to be 20% lower than PCP; The impact of the slow economy in China and the US in the first four months has been cited.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened +0.7% at 17,677.

– Shanghai Composite opened -0.1% lower at 3,038.

– China PBOC issues notice on financial support for the private sector; increasing bond issuance by privately owned firms; Reiterates the need to adequately meet the financing needs of private property companies.

– China is reportedly considering ‘unprecedented’ support for homebuilders with unsecured short-term loans to qualified developers for the first time; Chinese banks may offer working capital loans – Press [from Nov 23rd],

– Beijing Stock Exchange suspends share reductions by major shareholders of listed companies – Financial Press.

-ByteDance: Plans to shut down core brand Nuverse and exit video game development altogether; Details TBA Monday – Asia Press.

– China October YTD Industrial Profit Y/Y: -7.8% vs -9.0% prior; Industrial profit y/y: 2.7% vs 11.9% prior.

– China expects liquidity to increase in late November; ~CNY2.2T reposo repo agreements to mature this week – Chinese Press.

– China PBOC sets yuan reference rate: 7.1159 vs. 7.1151 previously.

– China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): sells CNY501B in 7-day reverse repo; NET injects CNY296B.

– US said to review several Gulf wealth fund deals over China ties – Press.

– China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM): Releases additional 3M fuel oil import quota for non-state firms by 2023.

Japan

– Nikkei 225 opened +0.3% at 33,710.

– Sumitomo Mitsui Financial [8316.JP]:SMFG: CEO Ohta says he died of pancreatic cancer; Deputy President Nakashima will assume the acting responsibilities of CEO.

– Sharp: Signed long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei; Financial details unknown.

– Japan to expand tax exemptions related to stock options – Japanese Press.

– Japan October PPI Services Y/Y: 2.3% vs 2.1%E.

Korea

– Kospi opened +0.2% at 2,501.

– South Korea to investigate bank exposure to HK stock index-linked ELS [equity-linked securities] Sales – South Korea Press.

– South Korea Fin Min: Confirms doubling of tax refund benefits for foreign tourists, effective from January 2024.

– North Korea confirms withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons to border, suspends military agreement – South Korea Press.

other asia

– Taiwan Semi: The company said it will offer ~2.0% discount on some products in 2024. The last time the discount was offered was in 2020; Some mature process related to chips – Taiwan Press.

– Thailand October customs trade balance: -$832m vs +$530m.

North America

– (US) Mastercard SpendingPulse: US retail sales (ex-auto) on Black Friday +2.5% y/y.

– (US) Adobe Analytics estimates Black Friday sales at $5.6B +5.5% y/y.

Europe

– Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Jordan said while evaluating the banks’ reserve requirements – Swiss Press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

– Nikkei 225, -0.6%, ASX 200 -0.8%, Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.5%; Kospi -0.2%.

– Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, DAX -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

– Euro 1.0949-1.0926; JPY 149.67-148.88; AUD 0.6595-0.6566;NZD 0.6093-0.6060.

– Gold +0.6% at $2,014/oz; Crude oil -1% at $74.80/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.8193/lb.

Source: www.fxstreet.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Four days a week for pregnancy rights: What workers can expect to see in 2024

Four days a week for pregnancy rights: What workers can expect to see in 2024

November 27, 2023
A Beck-Besitzer, a year to the day, joins another man in the Forbes-Betragsmache – DigiDeutsche

A Beck-Besitzer, a year to the day, joins another man in the Forbes-Betragsmache – DigiDeutsche

November 27, 2023

You may have missed

Four days a week for pregnancy rights: What workers can expect to see in 2024

Four days a week for pregnancy rights: What workers can expect to see in 2024

November 27, 2023
A Beck-Besitzer, a year to the day, joins another man in the Forbes-Betragsmache – DigiDeutsche

A Beck-Besitzer, a year to the day, joins another man in the Forbes-Betragsmache – DigiDeutsche

November 27, 2023
Faced with regulatory hurdles in China, revolutionary AI tool shows promise in pancreatic cancer screening

Faced with regulatory hurdles in China, revolutionary AI tool shows promise in pancreatic cancer screening

November 27, 2023
Tamkeen concludes the sixth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week. The Daily Tribune

Tamkeen concludes the sixth edition of Global Entrepreneurship Week. The Daily Tribune | Sultanate of Bahrain

November 27, 2023
Now is the time to put our money where our mouth is. Context

Now is the time to put our money where our mouth is. Context

November 27, 2023
Prosthetic heart valve market is projected to grow at 7.5%

Styrenics market is expected to grow from US$99.4

November 27, 2023