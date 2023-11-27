Equity markets fall – DEP RBA government finally named

share:

general trend

– The yen rises; CNH falls.

– Commodity currencies have also declined.

– Consumer and property companies lagged behind in China.

– BYD: Clear price cutting report.

– China to investigate Zhongzhi – Press.

– China Vanke: Moody’s downgrades rating to junk territory; Outlook negative.

-Australian iron ore producers in decline.

– China State Planner: Strengthening iron ore monitoring at ports.

– US equities FUT remained lower.

– Australia’s name is Andrew Hauser [Bank of England official] As Deputy RBA Governor; Effective from the first RBA Board meeting in 2024 [Hauser has been with the Bank of England for over 30 years],

– RBA governor to speak on Tuesday [Panel Participation by Governor Michele Bullock, at the HKMA-BIS High-Level Conference, Hong Kong],

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

– The ASX 200 opened at 7,042.

-Australian government to introduce RBA overhaul legislation this week – Press [**Reminder Apr 20th (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers releases Review of Reserve Bank [first review since the 1980’s]: will work with the RBA Board to finalize a new statement on the conduct of monetary policy before the end of 2023; Treasurer Jim Chalmers has indicated in-principle agreement to all 51 recommendations made in the review undertaken last July aimed at making the RBA “fit for the future”; The government should legislate on the changes starting from 1 July 2024].

– (NZ) NZIER: Shadow board recommends no changes to OCR in November [**Note: View in line with analysts’ consensus],

– New Zealand Prime Minister Luxon: Concerned by recent fiscal slippage threat; To receive a Treasury fiscal briefing in the coming days.

– Comvita [CVT.NZ]: Guide half year revenues will be headwinds on PCP by 5% and reported EBITDA after ERP investment for the interim result is expected to be 20% lower than PCP; The impact of the slow economy in China and the US in the first four months has been cited.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened +0.7% at 17,677.

– Shanghai Composite opened -0.1% lower at 3,038.

– China PBOC issues notice on financial support for the private sector; increasing bond issuance by privately owned firms; Reiterates the need to adequately meet the financing needs of private property companies.

– China is reportedly considering ‘unprecedented’ support for homebuilders with unsecured short-term loans to qualified developers for the first time; Chinese banks may offer working capital loans – Press [from Nov 23rd],

– Beijing Stock Exchange suspends share reductions by major shareholders of listed companies – Financial Press.

-ByteDance: Plans to shut down core brand Nuverse and exit video game development altogether; Details TBA Monday – Asia Press.

– China October YTD Industrial Profit Y/Y: -7.8% vs -9.0% prior; Industrial profit y/y: 2.7% vs 11.9% prior.

– China expects liquidity to increase in late November; ~CNY2.2T reposo repo agreements to mature this week – Chinese Press.

– China PBOC sets yuan reference rate: 7.1159 vs. 7.1151 previously.

– China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): sells CNY501B in 7-day reverse repo; NET injects CNY296B.

– US said to review several Gulf wealth fund deals over China ties – Press.

– China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM): Releases additional 3M fuel oil import quota for non-state firms by 2023.

Japan

– Nikkei 225 opened +0.3% at 33,710.

– Sumitomo Mitsui Financial [8316.JP]:SMFG: CEO Ohta says he died of pancreatic cancer; Deputy President Nakashima will assume the acting responsibilities of CEO.

– Sharp: Signed long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei; Financial details unknown.

– Japan to expand tax exemptions related to stock options – Japanese Press.

– Japan October PPI Services Y/Y: 2.3% vs 2.1%E.

Korea

– Kospi opened +0.2% at 2,501.

– South Korea to investigate bank exposure to HK stock index-linked ELS [equity-linked securities] Sales – South Korea Press.

– South Korea Fin Min: Confirms doubling of tax refund benefits for foreign tourists, effective from January 2024.

– North Korea confirms withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons to border, suspends military agreement – South Korea Press.

other asia

– Taiwan Semi: The company said it will offer ~2.0% discount on some products in 2024. The last time the discount was offered was in 2020; Some mature process related to chips – Taiwan Press.

– Thailand October customs trade balance: -$832m vs +$530m.

North America

– (US) Mastercard SpendingPulse: US retail sales (ex-auto) on Black Friday +2.5% y/y.

– (US) Adobe Analytics estimates Black Friday sales at $5.6B +5.5% y/y.

Europe

– Swiss National Bank (SNB) President Jordan said while evaluating the banks’ reserve requirements – Swiss Press.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

– Nikkei 225, -0.6%, ASX 200 -0.8%, Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.5%; Kospi -0.2%.

– Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.5%, DAX -0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

– Euro 1.0949-1.0926; JPY 149.67-148.88; AUD 0.6595-0.6566;NZD 0.6093-0.6060.

– Gold +0.6% at $2,014/oz; Crude oil -1% at $74.80/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.8193/lb.

